A new world power map was discussed at the TRT 2021 Global Forum

The TRT 2021 Global Forum, held online October 19-20, on the theme of Power and Paradox: Understanding Grand Strategy in the 21st Century, has concluded. Over the past two days, nearly 100 speakers from over 30 countries discussed many critical global issues ranging from global climate and health crises to international economic development and the rise of Eurasia to digital governance.

The need for reform of the UN and other international organizations can no longer be ignored

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, delivered the opening speech of the TRT World Forum, as the guest of honor and said that the system after the world wars has failed to produce justice and stability for a long time and continued:

This system, the foundations of which were laid after World War I and solidified after World War II, failed to produce justice and stability for a long time. It is impossible for this system to continue in its current structure, in which the Islamic world has no say, the demands of Africa, Latin America and South Asia are ignored and only the interests of the five most powerful countries are taken into account. . The need for reform of the United Nations and other international organizations can no longer be ignored.

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu: We are the most generous country in terms of humanitarian aid

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavuoglu gave the opening speech of the TRT World Forum and gave examples of Turkey’s proactive foreign policy: power must be compassionate. We are not the richest country but the most generous in terms of humanitarian aid.

Minister Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey only uses hard power when other options are exhausted, and only to engage in dialogue and diplomacy and included Our presence in Syria and Libya has led to stability on the ground, prevented irregular migration and terrorism, and paved the way for diplomacy

Communications Director of the Republic of Turkey Altun: “Global problems require global solutions”

The Director of Communications of the Republic of Turkey, Altun, said that global problems require global solutions and Turkey has been following the challenges of the system and taking action to address these challenges, continued:

Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we revised our foreign policy strategy to address not only our immediate security concerns, but regional and global issues as well. Turkey has taken all necessary measures during the crisis to cooperate and support other countries in this pandemic and will continue to do so. Constructive and innovative diplomacy and international engagement will be essential to tackle these challenges. Turkey is playing its part and is ready to work with other nations.

Managing Director of TRT Sobaci: We bring global issues to the global agenda

TRT Managing Director Mehmet Zahid Sobaci stressed that they strive to be the voice of disadvantaged geographies, societies and individuals with their human-centered dissemination approach, said we need to develop new ideas and setting new goals through international platforms such as the TRT Global Forum. .

Sobaci, stating that the digitization process sometimes fails to contribute to the expected democratization, continued:

With the TRT Global Forum, we bring global and regional issues to the agenda of the international community from a multivocal and multidimensional perspective. We strive to be the voice of disadvantaged geographies, societies and individuals through our human-centered delivery approach. In accordance with our broadcasting principles, we communicate our sensitivity to all the crises that threaten our globe to the 7 continents in 41 languages ​​and dialects through our television and radio channels, as well as our digital platforms.

Turkey’s signing of the Paris agreement is extremely important

UK Foreign Minister’s Special Representative for Climate Change Nick Bridge spoke at the session on global climate and health crises as strategic threats and suggested it was important for Turkey to sign the ‘Paris Agreement and continued Erdogans presidents announcing that by 2050, Turkey will be carbon neutral is really important. Turkey is an extremely important country for low carbon consumption.

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Janjua: Turkey-Pakistan relations are vital for Pakistan’s interests

Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Tehmina Janjua attended the session on Global Governance and the Challenges and Opportunities of Multipolarity and stressed that Turkey-Pakistan relations are vital for Pakistan’s interest and added: There is a strong relationship.

between two countries. The power of Pakistan-Turkey relations can be seen through high-level visits, including the interaction between President Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Director of the Center for Conflict & Humanitarian Studies Barakat: Americans pushed the Afghan army to fight the Taliban

Sultan Barakat, director of the Center for Conflict & Humanitarian Studies, spoke at The Taliban Returns: Lessons Learned and Lost session and pointed out that the real change started in 2014 with the major downsizing of forces, the change of mission and when the Americans went behind the scenes and pushed the Afghan army to fight the Taliban.

Nadir Naim, chairman of the board of the Kabul Peace Institute, said the billions of dollars spent in Afghanistan appear to have disappeared without having a lasting impact on most Afghans and continued The international community must be sensitive, do not push the Taliban into the corner and isolation, and that should give them time to keep their promise.

NATO was not present in countries like Libya and Syria

Senior adviser to the President of the Republic of Turkey Glnur Aybet, who spoke at the session on transatlantic relations and the future of the West, said Turkey has been successful in Afghanistan not only by being part NATO forces, but also by gaining the confidence of the locals. Aybet continued, we offered to bring the airport under control but that has not happened yet. In our dialogues with the Taliban, we have stressed the importance of forming a detailed management and paying the utmost attention to women’s rights. If we look at NATO’s duty in Afghanistan, it was a long-term interference. During this long-lasting interference, the realities of the regions may change. NATO has failed to ensure the stability of the country as much as it has prevented terrorism in the region. On top of that, NATO was not present in areas that Turkey pays attention to like Libya and Syria, which created disappointment in NATO’s actions.

Former US Ambassador to Turkey Jeffrey: Erdogan was a well-versed leader in regional geopolitics

Former US Ambassador to Turkey and President of the Wilson Center Middle East Program James Franklin Jeffrey, who spoke at the session on Great Power Rivalry and the Future of the Middle East, suggested that the Biden government had taken slow but important steps. Jeffrey recalled that President Erdogan was a leader well versed in regional geopolitics and added that he was cautiously optimistic about the future of the Erdogan-Biden relationship. Former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan Nasser Judeh, who attended the same session, stressed that Turkey cannot be seen separately from the North Atlantic, the Middle East and Europe . Strategic stability in the Middle East is more important than anything.

Alistair Burt, vice-chancellor of Lancaster University, drew attention to the problem of decision-making at the United Nations and added that the UN Security Council has not fulfilled its duty. In addition, it was impossible to fulfill the duty with a right of veto. Brookings Doha Center director and principal researcher Tarik Yousef has pointed out that the most important issue in the Middle East and the world will be economic concentration after pandemics.

The global agenda was discussed at the TRT Global Forum 2021

The TRT World Forum brought the world together with high tech

The TRT World Forum 2021 provided a unique digital experience for attendees with native software. The digital event, in which augmented reality was used, was different from other online events. The technology, which was developed by a Turkish software company, allowed moderators and experts to come together in virtual studios. Participants visited a virtual home and attended the sessions that were of interest to them. The Forum, which used simultaneous translation into Turkish, provided a true event experience for participants with virtual exhibition areas, digital libraries and booths.

