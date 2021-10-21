Taliban say India is ready to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan





The Taliban said on Wednesday that India was ready to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, where a serious food crisis was unfolding with nearly 14 million people at risk of starvation.

Two senior government diplomats attended a meeting hosted by Russia in Moscow. The meeting was also attended by officials from Pakistan, China and Iran, in addition to representatives of the new dispensation the Taliban has put in place in Afghanistan. Representatives from New Delhi also had a separate meeting with the Taliban delegation.

It was the first time that serving Indian diplomats attended a plurilateral meeting with the participation of leaders of the Taliban, who returned to power in Afghanistan a few months ago thanks to a rapid blitz across the country, taking advantage of the withdrawal of troops by the United States and its NATO allies.

The Indian envoy to the Moscow Format meeting said the Afghan people need humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan is going through a difficult situation. India is ready to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

Government officials in New Delhi, however, have neither confirmed nor denied the Taliban spokesman’s tweet.

The TASS news agency quoted the Russian president’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, as saying that participants at the meeting in Moscow on Wednesday called on the United Nations to convene an international donor conference on the provision of socio-economic assistance to the war-torn country. .

India sent two retired diplomats to attend a conference organized by the Russian government in Moscow in 2018. A delegation of the Afghan Taliban also attended the conference in the Russian capital. India had also sent its ambassador to Qatar to attend the ceremony which marked the signing of the US-Taliban agreement in Doha in February 2020.

New Delhi also had behind-the-scenes engagements with the Taliban in recent months before the militant organization returned to power in Kabul. Finally, on August 31, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis publicly recognized for the first time its engagement with the Taliban when the envoy from New Delhi to Doha met with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of the political office of the militant organizations. in the capital of Qatar.

Although Prime Minister Modi himself called out the Taliban’s interim government in Afghanistan for lack of inclusiveness, his government considered supporting the UN and its World Food Program to respond to the crisis in Afghanistan. WFP has also discussed with the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad the possibility of the wheat consignment donated by India being transported to Afghanistan via Pakistan.

Even before the Taliban took Kabul, a humanitarian crisis was already unfolding in Afghanistan, due to continued conflict, severe drought, a Covid-19 pandemic, a failing healthcare system and ‘an economic slowdown. The situation worsened after the collapse of President Ashraf Ghani’s government on August 15 and the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan thanks to a swift military blitz taking advantage of the withdrawal of troops from the United States and its allies from the NATO. WFP estimated that one in three Afghans had experienced severe hunger in the past and that today 95 percent of families did not consume enough food. The conflict-ravaged country is on the brink of economic collapse, with the local currency at an all-time low and food prices rising.

Acute malnutrition exceeds emergency thresholds in 27 of the 34 provinces and is expected to worsen, with nearly half of children under five and a quarter of pregnant and breastfeeding women in need of life-saving nutritional support during the process. the next 12 months, WFP said in a global appeal for support for Afghanistan. He estimated that he would urgently need US $ 200 million to help people in need across Afghanistan by the end of the year.

