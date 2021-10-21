Trump administration used food aid program for political gain, congressional investigators say – Mother Jones





Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter.

This story was originally published by ProPublica.

A $ 6 billion federal program created to provide fresh produce to families affected by the pandemic has been mismanaged and used by the Trump administration for political purposes, according to a new Congressional report.

As a ProPublica survey revealed last spring and as the new report makes clear, the Farmers to Families Food Box program awarded contracts to companies that had no relevant experience and often did not have the necessary licenses. . The House selection subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, which released its report last week, found that former President Donald Trumps ‘administration had failed to properly review contractors’ applications or identify the candidates. red flags in the offer proposals.

One company that was awarded a $ 39 million contract was CRE8AD8 LLC (pronounced Create a Date), a wedding and event planning firm. The owner likened the contract to his usual job of bagging tchotchkes.

Responding to the report, the CEO of the company said in a statement: We have delivered many more boxes / books than many other entrepreneurs and as a for-profit company we have been allowed to make a profit. .

The congressional report also highlighted the candidacy of an avocado producer who initially got a $ 40 million contract before being canceled after a review. In the section of the application that required applicants to list references, the farmer wrote, I don’t have any.

The Food to Families program was created by the Ministry of Agriculture at the start of the pandemic to donate produce that would otherwise have gone to waste due to disruptions in distribution chains. The boxes included produce, milk, dairy, and cooked meats, and many also included a signed letter from then-President Trump.

The program was unveiled in May 2020 by Ivanka Trump. I don’t hesitate to ask people to step in, the president’s eldest daughter said in an interview to promote the initiative.

According to congressional investigators, Ivanka Trump was involved in adding her father’s letter to the boxes. The USDA told contractors that inclusion of the letter was mandatory. Food bank operators told investigators the letter was relevant to them because it did not appear to be politically neutral.

On the first day of the Republican National Convention in August 2020, President Trump and his daughter headlined a nearby event to announce an additional $ 1 billion for the food box program. Then-Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue also spoke at the event and encouraged attendees to re-elect the president.

A federal ethics office later discovered that Perdues’ speech violated a federal law that prohibits public servants from using their office for campaigning purposes. The USDA at the time took issue with Perdue’s idea of ​​election propaganda, saying Perdues ‘comments simply predicted future behavior based on Presidents’ emphasis on helping the forgotten.

The one-year congressional investigation also identified issues with the deliveries themselves, including food safety concerns, failed deliveries and uneven food distribution. Some entrepreneurs also forced beneficiary organizations to accept more food than they could distribute or store.

The chairman of the committee, Representative James Clyburn, DS.C., said in a statement that the mismanagement of the program is another example of the failures of previous administrations.

The program was marred by a structure that put industry first over families, by contractual practices that prioritized shortcuts over skills, and by decisions that prioritized politics for the public good, did he declare.

ProPublica also found that the Trump administration had hired a lobbyist to counter criticism that the contracts went to unskilled contractors.

President Joe Biden ended the program in May.

Representatives for the former president did not respond to a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2021/10/the-trump-administration-used-its-food-aid-program-for-political-gain-congressional-investigators-find/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos