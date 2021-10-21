Indonesia plans to “curb” raw material exports

The government is currently conducting a downstream study of other commodities with the long-term goal of no longer selling just raw materials, the president, better known as Jokowi, said in an interview in the village. of Bebatu on the island of Borneo.

A new policy would emerge, hopefully, next year, he said.

Do not be surprised. We had nickel (export ban) before. Next year we might stop bauxite, next year we might stop something else, Jokowi said.

Under current regulations, Indonesia will ban bauxite shipments in 2023.

We really want to curb the export of raw materials because there is no added value and it does not create jobs, he said, adding that the policy would affect all commodities.

Stopping exports of unprocessed palm oil was being considered, he said, although he declined to provide an estimate of when such a policy could be released.

He said last week that Indonesia would no longer export the crude form of vegetable oil in favor of refined products such as cosmetics, margarine and biodiesel.

Indonesia is the world’s largest exporter of palm oil, thermal coal and tin. It is also a major exporter of rubber and copper, among others.

Out of 34 million tonnes of palm oil exported in 2020, 21% were in crude form.

