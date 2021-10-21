UK steps up legislation to tackle harmful digital content – POLITICO





LONDON The flagship of the United Kingdom Online Security Bill will be presented to MPs before Christmas, Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. The British Prime Minister has said the flagship bill, which would see social media platforms and search engines fined heavily for not doing enough to protect users from harmful content, will pass second reading before MPs go on Christmas vacation. The announcement marks a significant acceleration of the bill, which ministers have yet to finalize. An all-party committee of MPs and peers reviewing the legislation is only required to report on its findings by December 10, leaving ministers little time to make substantive changes based on their recommendations. Johnson was responding in the House of Commons to a challenge to meet the year-end deadline for a second reading from Labor leader Keir Starmer, who said he wanted to use the spirit of collaboration shown after the MP’s murder curator David Amess to progress. on the new law. “It has been three years since the government promised an online security bill, but it is not yet before the House,” Starmer said during the Prime Minister’s weekly question and answer session in the House of Commons . Johnson said the bill was “one of the most important tools in our arsenal” and pledged to “seek ways to strengthen these provisions and crack down on those who irresponsibly allow dangerous and extremist content to be released. permeate the Internet. “ Johnson said there would be “criminal penalties with stiff penalties for those responsible for allowing such vile content to permeate the Internet,” a provision that the opposition Labor Party has called for in the draft. law.

