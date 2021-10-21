Government of Balochistan Forms Committee to Address Movement Issues Across the Chaman-Spin Boldak – Pakistan Border





A committee made up of senior civil and military officials from Balochistan has been formed to address key issues related to cross-border movement at the Chaman-Spin Boldak Gate along the border with Afghanistan, according to a notification issued by the Department of interior and tribal affairs of Balochistan.

Taliban officials closed the crosswalk and trade earlier this month over claims traders, patients and passengers were facing hardships, but Pakistan was unwilling to resolve the issues despite Their efforts.

On October 18, the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs of Balochistan issued a notification, announcing the establishment of the committee to “resolve issues related to cross-border movement” at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing point.

The committee will be headed by the additional chief secretary of the Balochistan interior ministry, the notification said, which is available on Dawn.com. Its members include the 20 Brigade Commander in Chaman, the Director of the Federal Investigation Agency in Quetta, representatives of Inter-Services Intelligence, Quetta, National Logistics Cell, Quetta, Customs Collectorate and the National Database and Regulatory Authority, deputy Chaman commissioner and co-opted members, adds the notification.

According to the notification, the committee will work to resolve issues related to the closure of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border to Chaman and cross-border movement. He will also work on the design of an appropriate mechanism for the movement of pedestrians across the border, discuss issues related to the impact on Afghan transit trade and consider other issues.

Meanwhile, a committee member told Dawn.com that representatives from Pakistan and Afghanistan met near the border on Wednesday (today) to deliberate on a strategy to reopen the border. No details were immediately available on what happened during the meeting.

The closure of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border has hit pomegranate producers in Afghanistan hard as the fresh fruit is ready to be exported to Pakistan.

Pakistan has also reduced tariffs on fresh fruit from Afghanistan, except apples.

Torkham border

Meanwhile, the Torkham border post remains closed to Afghans, even with valid visas, despite the passage of several months. Pakistan had closed the crossing in May, citing concerns over the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier on September 29, Shehzad Arbab, the Prime Minister’s special assistant in the Settlement Division, said Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered an end to the practice of issuing letters of authorization to cross the Torkham border and allow smooth entry on visas. However, the decision has not yet been implemented.

For his part, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan told Dawn.com that the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul has issued around 16,000 visas to Afghans since the Taliban took control on August 15. , was blocked due to the closure of the Torkham border post.

To add to this, Pakistani and Afghan airlines have also suspended flights between the two countries due to controversy over high fares.

