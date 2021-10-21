modi: Efforts made to operationalize the network of 200 airports: PM Narendra Modi | India News





KUSHINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the UP’s ninth airport, which is the state’s third international airport, in Kushinagar. The airport will soon begin direct flight service to New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said his government is trying to build a network of more than 200 airports, helipads and seaplanes for seaplanes over the next three or four years.

Built at a cost of Rs 260 crore with the state’s longest runway of 3,200 meters, Kushinagar Airport received its first flight from Sri Lanka with over 100 delegations including Buddhist monks and pilgrims .

Speaking on the occasion, said the Prime Minister, India has been the spiritual and inspirational center for followers of Buddhism. The installation of Kushinagar International Airport is one way of showing respect for their dedication. This land of Gautam Buddha is now directly connected to the world and the landing of a Sri Lankan airline at the airport is like greeting her.

Fortunately, today it is also Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and by his inspiration, with the efforts of all, the country works for the well-being of all. This international airport is the result of decades of expectations and wishes. As a curious spiritual person and representative of Purvanchal, there is a satisfaction in me to have fulfilled the commitment, said Modi.

Sri Lankan Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa, who was leading the Sri Lankan delegation, said: “It is a great gesture from Prime Minister Modi to especially call on Sri Lankan airlines to be the first international carrier to land at Kushinagar International Airport.

The prime minister said that special attention is being paid to the development of the Buddhist circuit. “The development of Kushinagar is among the priorities of the state and central government. Places related to Buddha like Sarnath, Shravasti, Bodh Gaya, Lumbini, Vaishali, Rajgir and Sankisa are within a few hours of Kushinagar. Therefore, outside of Kushinagar. Indian followers of Buddhsim, this area will be important for the spirituality and tourism of the inhabitants of Sri Lanka, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia and other countries, he said, speaking from the airport premises.

Kushinagar Airport will help develop a business-oriented ecosystem. Tourism, business travel such as taxis, hotels and others will benefit and create more employment opportunities for young people. Soon the airport will be directly connected to New Delhi, Modi said.

With Kushinagar, the state now has nine airports, three of which are international, while work on Jewar International Airport is underway. Apart from these, airports are also being developed at Ayodhya, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad and Shravasti. This will strengthen the state’s air connectivity, the prime minister said.

“In recent years, the country has placed emphasis on air connectivity in these remote and remote areas, where no one had even imagined. In the past four years under Udan Yojana, 900 new roads have been approved, of which 350 are operational. More than 50 defunct airports have been made operational. Over the next four years, we will try to develop more than 200 airports, helipads and seaplane networks in the country, ”Modi said.

Emphasizing on the civilian use of defense-managed airports, Prime Minister Modi said: “At five airports, eight new pilot training academies will be established. Airport training rules have been simplified. In addition, an ecosystem is being developed for manufacturing drones. , operating in the country for purposes such as agriculture, health, disaster management and defense.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said direct flights between Delhi and Kushinagar will be operational by November 26, while from December 18 direct flights will also be operated to Mumbai and Kolkata. A total of 17 airports will be operational in the new Uttar Pradesh, he added.

“Since independence, there were 64 airports in the country, but in the last seven years of the Modi regime, the country has added 54 new airports, bringing the total to 118,” Scindia said.

Reiterating the same, CM Yogi Adityanath said: At UP, 11 more airports are under development including two international airports including Ayodhya and Jewar.

