A cold war with China? No

In Washington, DC, China is the new Russia. Its rapid military build-up includes advanced weaponry that rivals American prowess. Much of its technology is flown in the United States and other advanced countries. Threatening forays threaten Taiwan and other American allies, prompting Foreign Affairs magazine declare that China and the United States are locked in a new cold war. President Trump has shifted economic relations with China from cooperation to confrontation, a position President Biden continues. China’s military and economic assaults have left it with few friends in either of the American political parties.

Global investors, however, are much more optimistic. At the Milken Institute’s annual financial conference in Los Angeles in mid-October, wealth managers acknowledged the risks and challenges in China, including abrupt changes in government policy under President Xi Jinping that could lead to losses. . But they also called the catastrophic headlines an exaggeration and said China remains a rich market for investors. Any investor who ignores China does so at their own risk, said Tim Dattels, President of TPG Capital Asia. We see huge opportunities.

President Xi rocked some investors with a new common prosperity policy based on mastering the billionaire class and some of their high-flying businesses while promoting the standard of living of the middle class. The biggest victim to date is giant real estate developer Evergrande, who has a mountain of debt he can’t pay amid some sort of real estate bubble. The company appears to be on the verge of collapse, which could send shockwaves throughout China’s financial system. The Chinese government could bail out the listing giant, but Xi appears poised to let Evergrande fail, as a sort of warning to the Chinese business elite to channel more profits into Chinese society.

Xi is perhaps the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Tse Tung in the 1960s and 1970s, and he sees China as a rising superpower setting new global rules as an alternative to American rule. But that doesn’t mean Xi is going to hamper the economic engine that powers China’s power in the first place. China knows that the private sector is the source of their efficiency, Ian Bremmer, President of the Eurasia Group, said at Milken conference. We are still going to do a lot of business between our two countries. Vested interests in the United States and China include the deep and enduring ties between the two countries.

Almost every American politician is now a Chinese hawk, but the reality is that American businesses and consumers rely heavily on Chinese products, while the United States remains China’s most important customer. Biden wants to relocate some of the production to the United States, including essential goods such as semiconductors and medical equipment. Some of that can happen, aided by tax breaks and other incentives that Congress seems likely to pass.

But a deep unwinding of the ties between China and its many big customers around the world seems unlikely and not necessarily desirable. China’s growth is slowing and it faces internal challenges such as an aging population, inefficient state-owned enterprises and asset bubbles in parts of the economy. But its middle classnumbering about 400 millionis still larger than the entire American population, with purchasing power that continues to make China one of the hottest markets in the world.

Some American companies have withdrawn from china, unable or unwilling to hand over data required by the government or to comply with other rules specific to China. But investors say they are still finding plenty of ways to put money to work in China without any problems turning a profit. The role of the state is different, in that the state will moderate growth in certain areas, Kevin Liu, Asia president of Partners Group, said at the Milken conference. The government’s primary objective is to ensure that a large majority of people benefit in the long term. Yet, he says, we have seen no problem with capital outflow.

Many investment opportunities in China are similar to those in the United States. TPG’s Dattels emphasizes healthcare, given China’s aging population and shortage of doctors. Digital healthcare is likely to take off, especially since China doesn’t have the same data privacy protections it does in the West. Climate technology is another growing area. US policymakers tend to criticize China for its reluctance to adopt global clean energy standards, yet China has a zero carbon plan by 2060 and it is already a leading producer of key technologies such as electric vehicle batteries and photovoltaic cells.

As for asset bubbles, news reports on Evergrande and other speculative firms focus on giant apartment buildings that sit empty for lack of tenants, as if China were a Potemkin nation. Still, demand for real estate remains strong, as Chinese savers prefer to invest in real estate rather than financial assets. We don’t think the supply is oversupply, says Liu of Partners Group. These highways to nowhere or these ghost towns may be in the small mining towns, but not all of them.

Relations between the United States and China are expected to remain strained, regardless of the investment climate in China. The Biden administration has indicated it will maintain Trump tariffs on Chinese imports while imploring China to abide by global trade rules, stop stealing technology and make other concessions. China will not bend easily. Behind this two-way bluster, however, lurk ties that unite China and the rest of the world more closely than is generally believed. The war is not yet so cold.

