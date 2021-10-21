Family business Trumps faces new criminal investigation





During our last verification of Donald Trump’s legal situation, the former President of the United States was facing numerous lawsuits including two judges who had ordered his impeachment under oath and was the subject of three different criminal investigations underway in Georgia. , DC and New York. As this recording took place less than a week ago, one would have assumed that nothing had changed over the next six days, or if it did, that it was an incremental move on one of the cases we were already aware of and not, like, an entirely new criminal investigation. But, surprise! It turns out that when you are one of the most corrupt people to roam the face of the Earth, new criminal probes appear regularly.

The New York Times reports that the Trump Organization, previously indicted by Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Cyrus Vance Jr., is now the subject of a separate criminal investigation by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, New York. York, who assigned files. the Trump National Golf Club there and the town of Ossining, which sets property taxes for the course. While the scope of the investigation is unclear at this time, The Times reports that it appears District Attorney Mimi Rocah is partly focused on whether the Trumps family business has led authorities local people in error on the value of the properties for the express purpose of reducing their tax bill. .

By the times:

The value of the property determines how much tax the club must pay to local authorities: the higher the value, the larger the tax bill. But after Ossining City estimated the value, the club can challenge the assessment and they did. Every year since 2015, the Trump club has taken its tax bill to court, sparking an uproar in the Ossining neighborhood, where hundreds of protesters marched in 2017, chanting, Pay your share.

Seeking to reduce the tax bill at times as much as 90%, the club argued that the property was worth much less than what Ossining officials had determined, a strategy common to many country clubs, not just Mr. Trumps. In one year, the Trump Club valued the property at around $ 1.4 million, while the city valued it at around $ 15 million. Prosecutors for Ms Rocah could compare the figures the club submitted to Ossining with other statements Mr Trump has made about property values. For example, he said in federal disclosure forms when he was president that the club was worth over $ 50 million.

Rocah has not accused anyone in the company of any wrongdoing, according to the Times, and in a statement, the Trump Organization insisted that any suggestion that she acted inappropriately was completely false and incredibly irresponsible. .

Of course, for those of you who stay at home, the idea that a business run by Donald Trump would claim the value of a property was less than a tenth of what local officials said it was actually worth. shouldn’t come as a surprise. In February 2019, former Trump attorney Michael Cohentold Congress, who in his experience inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be among the richest people on Forbes, and deflated its assets to reduce its property taxes. In July, the Manhattan DA indicted the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg with numerous crimes, including multiple counts of tax evasion and falsification of records, alleging the company failed had not paid taxes on benefits like apartments, cars and individuals. scholarship fees. (Weissselberg and Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty.) Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James is reportedly investigating Seven Springs, a Trump-owned property in Westchester County, and whether the company gave an accurate assessment. for the property when it served as the basis for approximately $ 21.1 million in tax deductions for the donation of a conservation easement for the 2015 tax year.

