Proud of the national sports product

The 20th National Sports Week was successfully hosted by the province of Papua despite concerns over security concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regional government, the Central Council of the XXth National Sports Week (PB PON), the security forces, Papuans, athletes and officials, as well as tourists have been successful in ensuring the smooth running of the national sporting event. multisectoral. The event also produced up to 53 new records.

This success shows that sport is not just about winning or losing. Papua XX National Sports Week recorded several important contributions, both for Papua and for the people of Indonesia.

First, the games went smoothly thanks to the construction of world-class sports facilities and infrastructure, supported by other infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, electricity, waterways and several annex hotels. In the future, Papua will be able to use the facilities to develop sports talent for Papua and neighboring provinces, whether in training or hosting national and international competitions.

Second, the national event enabled four match venues in Jayapura Town, Jayapura District, Mimika Town and Merauke District to serve as tourist venues. This included the surrounding area. Historic sites included the MacArthur Monument, Skouw Cave, Sentani’s Asei Tua Church, Pepera Monument, and the Japanese Cave History Tour. Even the Boven Digoel refugee camp was in the spotlight thanks to National Sports Week.

The beautiful scenery offered by Lake Sentani or the red Holtekamp bridge in Jayapura, both before sunrise and sunset, attracted visitors to capture selfies. On the other hand, Mimika district owns Lorentz National Park, PT Freeport mining area and Kuala Kencana or Iwaka river, which still lie within the Kuala Kencana area complex. All of these tourist destinations potentially attract tourists to come and visit Papua.

Papua is expected to be a unique tourist destination, like Bali, due to the unique culture of its people. The combination of natural beauty and culture is ideal for attracting the attention of tourists.

Third, there are some 25,000 nokens (traditional Papuan bags), local products typical of the Papuan people, given as a souvenir to all athletes, officials and committees. The figure also increased since several spectators were present to buy the nokens.

Other local products besides the nokens were also sold. Local Papuan products have the potential to be exported to other countries in the near future, and sport can serve as a medium or a way to present these products to the international community.

Fourth, despite being greeted in the midst of the pandemic, Papua XX National Sports Week has remained a great source of motivation and energy for athletes to deliver their peak performances for the good of their regions. respective. This emerged from the 53 new records at the national level and at National Sports Week.

West Java was first, with a total of 133 gold medals, 105 silver medals and 115 bronze medals. Meanwhile, the host contingent, Papua, managed to place in the top four, with 93 gold, 66 silver and 102 bronze. Better yet, the Papuan football team managed to clinch a gold medal. From start to finish, the audience continued to sing traditional Papuan songs.

Fifth, the smooth running of the matches at the national sporting event in Papua proves that sport is an effective tool in uniting the nation. Athletes, officials, committees, security guards and the Papuan community worked together to create a safe and comfortable atmosphere during matches in several areas. Despite riots and protests in several branches, the problems were quickly resolved by the committee and the security forces.

Sixth, the 20th National Sports Week in Papua let the world know that Papua is an integral part of Indonesia. The seriousness and commitment of the government to developing Papua, whether in terms of infrastructure or human resources, is reflected in the national budget (APBN) worth 10,430 billion rupees (nearly 738 million dollars). ) allocated to the region during the period 2018-2021.

Seventh, despite the absence of official data on the impact of the event on economic growth, it is clear that the activities of micro, small and medium enterprises as well as tourist visits increased during the big sporting event. In fact, a general increase in economic activity has been observed in Papua, not to mention the emergence of new jobs, both during the process of building the facilities, sports infrastructure and supporting infrastructure, as well as during the game. or after the National Sports Week.

The opening and closing ceremonies of the event, filled with creative works of the people of Papua and other regions, reflected the enormous potential of the nation of Indonesia in the creative industry. As a result, the opening and closing of Papua National Sports Week has succeeded in attracting worldwide attention in the creative industry sector.

In view of this success, we should be proud of the National Sport Product. This proves that Indonesia is capable of handling large-scale events and imposing strict health and safety rules.