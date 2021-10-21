Turkey embittered on the Syrians, but not in this sleepy city, awakened by shaking





KILIS, Turkey Sleeping amid olive groves and pistachio trees on a warm plain near the Syrian border, Kilis, Turkey has for many decades been a quiet, surviving, but barely prosperous backwater of cross-border trade and smuggling . Then, 10 years ago, war broke out in Syria, refugees started fleeing across the border, and Kilis was transformed beyond recognition. Over the next decade, 3.6 million Syrians settled in Turkey and Kilis doubled in size, reaching around 200,000 people. While the influx of refugees placed a heavy burden on Kilis, it also brought a welcome surge of energy to the once sleepy town. After the Syrians arrived, our lives changed a lot, said Kadir Peker, a Turk who had to rebuild his minicab business after it collapsed with the start of the war. They have benefited us in many ways. We live together.

Pressed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to treat Syrians fleeing the war as guests, Turkish citizens broadly accepted the new arrivals at least initially. Yet in many places reception has declined and the long-term presence of Syrian refugees has become a hotly contested issue in the political arena.

Opposition parties have started to openly call for the return of Syrian refugees to their homes and recently warned Erdogan against admitting a wave of Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban takeover. This summer, the mayor of a small town in central Turkey publicly called on Syrians to leave, complaining about not being able to integrate culturally and disrupting the economy. Kilis is a notable exception to the increasingly toxic tone, a beacon of ethnic harmony where Turks and Syrians speak well to each other, and men from both groups recently settled a minor traffic accident in the city center with smile. One of the reasons for the warm welcome here is geographic. Many people in this region, just 30 miles north of the Syrian city of Aleppo, had connections with Syrians before the war.

Kiliss’s own history of ethnic diversity, hardship and dislocation may also have fostered openness to refugees. It has a large number of Kurds, whose culture and political aspirations have long been suppressed in Turkey. The local population was predominantly Jewish and Armenian until the upheavals of the 20th century led to an exodus and decimation of the two communities, recall some of the oldest residents. A Kurdish-born himself, Mr. Peker drove taxis across the border and speaks Kurdish and Arabic as well as Turkish.

Despite all they have suffered as refugees, many Syrians today almost half the population of Kilis province say they have been better received here than in other Turkish cities. To be fair, we have received a lot of help from the Turkish community here, said Muhammad, a Syrian refugee who has requested that only his first name be released in case it affects his application for Turkish citizenship. You always hear that there is a lot of racism, but I learned Turkish and never had a problem, he added, saying he had found work in restaurants and businesses. Turkish. Yet even in Kilis, Syrians were reluctant to talk about their lives in Turkey, where the police rush to deport anyone without papers. Those who spoke stressed that both sides benefited, with the Syrians finding safety and Kilis receiving a much needed infusion of energy.

It was a miserable city when we arrived, Muhammad said. Everyone slept around six in the evening, and at night we only saw ghosts.

Syrians’ affinity for late nights was one of the cultural differences that irritated Turks, but Syrians became more attentive to local mores, both communities said. It used to be better, it was a quieter town, said restaurateur Murat Aygun, 40, who was born and raised in Kilis. Culture has changed, the city has grown. One of the first cultural changes to emerge was diet. The Syrians opened bakeries making the flatbread they ate at home and introduced roast chicken restaurants. The Turks, who have always favored grilled meats, kebabs and meatballs, initially abstained but have now adopted the new tariff as their own. Syrian favorites such as hummus and falafel have expanded Turkish menus. Mr Aygun’s two-story restaurant now caters to a multi-ethnic clientele, and he says it employs as many Syrians as Turks, adding: They taught us Arabic and we taught them Turkish. Its staff rejoiced in the diversity. Now I even eat falafel for breakfast, said Yalcin Ozkir, 37, a Turkish chef, laughing.

Just as the benefits have spread in both directions, there are some difficulties, however. The arrival of the refugees created a demand for housing and rents soared beyond the means of many Turks. The war also cut off cross-border trade which had supported many city dwellers. But the arrival of the Syrians also sparked a construction boom and brought in investments that transformed the city. Buildings began to rise after the Syrians arrived, Muhammad said of his fellow refugees. They made a revolution in this city. The Syrians have renovated much of the old city center, opening small shops and businesses and greatly expanding the open-air markets for fruit and vegetables and livestock. Half of that street was closed and dilapidated, said Muhammad Waki, 19, a pastry chef at a Syrian confectionery in the old town. Seventy percent have changed. We have renovated all of these stores.

There has been sporadic violence against refugees in Turkey, but only one case in Kilis, in 2015, when a crowd smashed the windows of shops and cars belonging to Syrians, said Abdurahman Abu Jamil, 30, whose family operates several businesses in northern Syria and Kilis. He noted that his Turkish neighbor was protecting his store from the crowds.

In Turkey, if you respect their rights, they will respect yours, he said. They respect us, and if you respect them, you preserve your dignity. A key turning point came five years ago when the government integrated Syrian children into Turkish schools, said Omar al-Haji, administrator of the Kilis branch of an educational charity. Before, Syrians went to temporary Syrian schools, he said. They couldn’t study well and they didn’t even learn Arabic well. But when they decided to take the children to Turkish schools, it helped to merge the communities.

The authorities also ended the practice of waiving university fees for Syrians, which had fueled local resentment, al-Haji said. The hostility between the Turkish and Syrian peoples decreased because the two peoples began to understand each other and the Syrians’ problems decreased a lot, he said. Mixed marriages were another initial sticking point, with parts of both communities initially disrupted when Turkish men began to marry Syrian women as second wives under religious law. But intermarriage has become increasingly common, many residents said, and the two communities have come to socialize together.

On a recent summer evening, Mr Pekers’ family threw a street party to celebrate the circumcision of their son, Poyaz. Featured among their guests: a refugee couple, a Syrian dentist and his wife, a teacher, who rent them an apartment. I don’t see any difference, said Nurdan Peker, Mr Pekers’ wife. I don’t see people as Arabs or Turks, I just see them as human.

