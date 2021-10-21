Trump doesn’t need Facebook and Twitter to win in 2024, experts say





Trump remains permanently banned from Twitter and Facebook until at least January 2023. Even if he never regains access, experts say he won’t need the platforms to win the presidency. There has been growing speculation that the former president will run in the next election. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump remains excluded from Twitter and Facebook.

These megaphones were useful to him during his presidency, but he will not have them in the years until 2024, when he will be able to run for office again (Twitter banned it permanently and Facebook banned it. until at least January 2023.)

But the experts told Insider he “absolutely” doesn’t need them to win in such a scenario.

That’s because his “loyal soldiers” and critics have already made up their minds about him, so reaching large numbers of people through traditional social sites wouldn’t necessarily persuade them anyway.

Experts also agreed that the right-wing media ecosystem was enough for him to get his point across.

“Trump doesn’t need to tweet something or post something on Facebook to effectively use both platforms as a conduit to frame the discussion and the tale of all the stupidity of the moment that has come out of his mouth,” Steve Schmidt, a GOP strategist and co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, Insider said.

Bans will fuel Trump’s “grievance campaign”

Trump may have had a direct line with millions of people via Twitter and Facebook during his presidency, but Jesse Ferguson, Democratic political strategist and former Hillary Clinton presidential campaign press secretary in 2016, told Insider that platforms like Twitter were more focused on self-reinforcement for Trump, rather than being part of a communications strategy.

“Donald Trump is tweeting things because he needs people to endorse and retweet like it’s an affirmation for him,” Ferguson said.

The only thing that would make Twitter and Facebook crucial to him would be if he wanted to change his point of view, which was very “polarizing” during his tenure, said Christopher Larimer, professor of political science at the University of the North. Iowa. Initiated.

If anything, Twitter and Facebook’s suspensions against him will continue to be major talking points for Trump’s “grievance campaign,” Schmidt said. Many conservatives have accused platforms of censoring them and serving a liberal agenda, a political marketing tactic that has proven to be effective, experts told Insider.

“Donald Trump would wave a hook wrench and that would piss off his base,” Ferguson said. “He’ll use almost anything.

Just because Trump is banned doesn’t mean that groups that support him can’t run ads promoting him as a candidate on Facebook. Former president’s political group “Team Trump” was running ads despite the June ban.

The Facebook ban is about Trump as a person, not as a movement. Facebook confirmed to Insider that it will still allow pro-Trump groups to serve ads on this platform.

And Schmidt agreed the company probably wouldn’t ban ads from pro-Trump groups because Facebook’s advertising business generates a significant profit for it.

“There is no way any of these companies will ban groups from advertising on their platforms and surviving the encounter,” Schmidt said.

And despite its inaccessibility to mainstream social sites, it still has right-wing media to circulate Trump’s “decentralized” rhetoric, he added.

“The right-wing media ecosystem is large and sophisticated, and anyone who thinks it’s top-down in the sense that it’s kicked off with a tweet from Trump and then spread and spread from that position just doesn’t understand how information is flowing, ”Schmidt said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-doesnt-need-facebook-twitter-2024-presidential-campaign-2024-2021-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos