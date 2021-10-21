United States appoints envoy to Pakistan after more than 3 years





ISLAMABAD:

The United States will have a full-time ambassador to Pakistan for the first time in more than 3 years, with President Joe Biden appointing career diplomat Donlad Armin Blome on Wednesday as the country’s new envoy to Islamabad.

The appointment of Blome, currently US Ambassador to Tunisia, as senior US diplomat in Pakistan suggests a positive development in the context of Pak-US relations which have often been marred by mistrust.

The United States’ exit from Afghanistan has also raised serious questions about the future of relations between the two countries, as one of America’s top diplomats recently said that the United States does not see itself establishing a relationship. enlarged with Pakistan.

In this context, the appointment of a new ambassador is considered significant. Importantly, this will be the first time since August 2018, when David Hale completed his three-year term, that the United States will have a full-time ambassador in Islamabad.

The Trump administration did not send an ambassador to Islamabad after Hale, despite the fact that relations between Pakistan and the United States improved after frequent interactions between President Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The absence of a full-time ambassador was seen as an effort by the United States to degrade its ties with Pakistan, which are seen as crucial to Afghanistan and overall regional security.

However, Blome’s appointment marks a change. It also indicates that there could be a positive development in the relationship, following recent contacts between the two countries.

The appointment of the new ambassador comes just days after US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited, highlighting the fact that despite differences on some issues, the US still viewed Pakistan as important, at least. in the context of Afghanistan.

A White House statement said Blome, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, minister-adviser class, was currently the US ambassador to Tunisia. Prior to that, Ambassador Blome was Chargé d’Affaires at the Libya Field Office in Tunis, Tunisia, Consul General at the United States Consulate in Jerusalem, and Director of the Arabian Peninsula Affairs Office at the State Department.

Blome had also served as Political Counselor at the United States Embassy in Kabul and Minister-Counselor for Economic and Political Affairs at the United States Embassy in Cairo, Egypt. Earlier in his career, Blome served as Civilian Co-Director of the Strategic Engagement Cell of the Multinational Force in Baghdad, Political Advisor at the Embassy in Kuwait, and Head of the Israel Office, Deputy Director and Acting Director of the Office. Israeli and Palestinian affairs.

Ambassador Blome is a graduate of the University of Michigan and speaks Arabic. He needs the approval of the Senate before beginning his new mission.

Pakistani officials told The Express Tribune that the appointment of the US ambassador was a welcome move, saying Islamabad had always wanted expanded ties with the United States.

