My gut tells me you can’t negotiate with these people: Cardinal Dolan worries about Vatican-China dialogue

The United States is in a new cold war with the People’s Republic of China, which so far remains a one-sided affair, as the United States appears unwilling or unable to vigorously engage even as rights human rights and religious freedom are further degraded by Chinese Communist Party leadership. It was the grim assessment of a series of speakers in New York on October 18 during Act in Time II: Beijings Long Arm: Chinas Threat to Religious Freedom & Options for the West, a conference sponsored by the Anglosphere Society, the Knights of columbus and the Center for Religious Freedom.

Among the many pessimistic assessments of an acceleration of the campaign against religion and the treatment of ethnic and religious minorities in mainland China and the collapse of human rights in Hong Kong was a warning from the former Goodwill Ambassador on International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, who called the Chinese Communist Party-led government of President Xi Jinping evil. Citing human rights abuses and advances in surveillance software deployed by the party against its own citizens, the ambassador warned: The future of oppression will be technological.

Cardinal Dolan on the Church’s Dialogue with Beijing: My gut tells me you can’t negotiate with these people. It could be extraordinarily counterproductive.

Relations between the United States and China are starting to resemble the Cold War, he said. He called Mr. Xi a full-fledged Mao, determined to export China’s model of state social control to the whole world. He described this model of government as a socio-political market that accepts extreme social control in return for economic well-being. We are at war with China, he said. If we don’t get up [to Beijing], I wonder: will the world ever look more like Kansas or will it look more like China?

The Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, in a conversation moderated by America Media editor-in-chief Matt Malone, SJ, expressed concern about the Vatican’s policy of rapprochement with Beijing. He acknowledged that experienced and knowledgeable Holy See diplomats are playing a long game towards an outcome that remains uncertain, but questioned whether it was naive to negotiate with Chinese government officials, who seem more determined than ever. to eradicate religious freedom in China.

I am a faithful member of the church, he said. In my gut, I want to trust that they know what they’re doing and I want it to work.

The Holy See will always stress the value of dialogue, Cardinal Dolan said, adding that dialogue is always preferable to confrontation. And at least under the renewed deal with Beijing, the church has a place at the table, he said. They recognized us as having a major role to play in the governance of the church [in China], which we didn’t have before.

But, he said, my gut also tells me that you can’t negotiate with these people. It could be extraordinarily counterproductive. He recalled a conversation with former Hong Kong cardinal Joseph Zen, long a critic of the Vatican’s efforts to secure the role of churches in China through engagement with Beijing. Cardinal Zen said to me: Take it from me. It can’t work. They want to exterminate us, and that will accelerate that.

The commercial ties that have emerged between China and the West in the decades since the United States granted China most-favored-nation status complicate efforts to address human rights violations by China.

Among these growing attacks on religious expression in China, we must look for the underlying reasons, Cardinal Dolan said. Party leaders want full control and see a competing ideological force in religion that they cannot fully contain. He believes that faith stands between the party and its ultimate target, Chinese families.

If they can wipe out the church, then they can make the family another agent of the state, Cardinal Dolan said. Following a comment from Ambassador Brownback, that in the end God will not be denied; Communism will fail, the cardinal feared that the church would ultimately be treated with contempt by Chinese Catholics who chose to fight rather than cooperate with the Chinese Communist Party.

A parade of speakers preceding the cardinal described a vast campaign of government surveillance in the spiritual lives of Chinese Christian citizens, as well as a harsher line that could be described as genocidal in its treatment of Tibetan Buddhists, Uyghur Muslims and Falun Gong followers. .

The Holy See will always stress the value of dialogue, Cardinal Dolan said, adding that dialogue is always preferable to confrontation.

Among the presenters, in a pre-recorded discussion, was Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican from Nebraska. He argued that American consumers and business leaders subscribe to a hybrid capitalist-communist system in China that places little importance on notions such as human dignity, from which human rights and liberty derive. religious.

The abstract notion of the great industrialists of free trade allowed manufacturing to move [to China] to take advantage of lax labor laws, lax environmental standards, government subsidies, direct and indirect, which in fact created an unfair playing field, he said. The free trade economy only works if you have compatible systems.

U.S. industrial and trade standards that protect the environment and human dignity translate into a competitive advantage for China, where these standards are lacking or absent, Fortenberry said. And we follow up by buying cheap stuff.

The Associated Press reported on October 19 that Mr. Fortenberry was indicted by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles. He is accused of lying to the FBI and withholding information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions passed to him by a Nigerian billionaire.

The United States and China are world powers competing for supremacy in a range of economic and political spheres, including an accelerating theater of conflict in cyberspace.

In a Youtube video Posted Oct. 18, Mr Fortenberry denied lying to federal agents and said he was shocked and stunned by the allegations, asking his supporters to join him.

Nina Shea, an international human rights lawyer who heads the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute, described the United States and China as world powers vying for supremacy in a range of economic and political spheres. , including an accelerating theater of conflict in cyberspace.

Beijing is proposing its model of government, which is oppression, to be superior to Western democracies and offer it to the rest of the world, perhaps impose it on the rest of the world, she said. Ms. Shea explained that Beijing’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, a global health crisis originating in China, was the example used to claim the superiority of the Chinese model.

While its crackdown on Muslims, Tibetans and Falun Gong practitioners has been more brutal, Ms. Shea said, Christians in China have also had to endure an increasingly swift campaign against religious freedom and expression. The churches were demolished, crosses removed and depictions of Jesus replaced by images of President Xi. She finds the most alarming recent efforts to rewrite the scriptures to align more closely with China’s socialist thinking. She described a process that would leave behind a hollowed-out church in service to the state. On October 15, Chinese authorities forced Apple to remove popular bible and quran apps from its online store due to alleged violations of government permit restrictions.

Cardinal Dolan: If they can eliminate the church, then they have a chance to make the family another agent of the state.

Ms. Shea said that under Xi, China could achieve a degree of social control that no longer relies on brute force but can maintain its ideological grip through advancements in high technology. total monitoring software. Beijing is currently testing this ability in Xinjiang Province, where China has been accused of a range of human rights violations in its decades-long campaign to contain Uyghur Muslim separatism, including the use of large re-education camps, forced labor and forced abortions and sterilizations.

It’s a political and high-tech package, she worries, that it could export to other emerging authoritarian states.

These systems are in place, Ambassador Brownback agreed, warning that these systems will go to autocrats around the world.

Speakers agreed that complicating any effort to tackle human rights abuses in China are the deep commercial ties that have emerged between China and the West over the decades since. China was granted most-favored-nation status in 2000 by the United States and soon after entry into the World Trade Organization. The Covid-19 pandemic has only increased the dependence of the United States and other Western powers on China, which has become a manufacturing superpower.

Nonetheless, Ambassador Brownback said the United States had no choice but to resist Chinese aggression. He said the global economy could withstand any short-term disruption that could arise if the United States and the West took a tougher line on China, and Cardinal Dolan said he frequently urged American business leaders to voice their concerns about religious freedom and human rights to the Chinese. officials at every opportunity.

Ambassador Brownback said global public opinion and diplomatic pressure must be galvanized to deal with the continuing human rights violations in China. He cited the ultimately successful global campaign to protect Soviet Jews in the 1970s and 1980s as a model for such an effort. Ambassador Brownback suggested that a united global voice today could bring what appears to be an equally impregnable Beijing to change its ways on religious freedom and other human rights.

With reporting from The Associated Press