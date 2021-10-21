Texas Legislature Finally Ignores Donald Trump’s Lobbying For Special Session Election Bills | national news





AUSTIN, Texas Donald Trump’s words may carry less weight in Texas.

Despite intense lobbying from the former president, the Republican-led legislature failed to pass the election legislation it wanted in a third special session that ended Tuesday night.

A bill promoted by Trump would have allowed party officials to request audits of the 2020 election results in their county and would also have put in place a process for future reviews.

Senator Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, said his measure was intended to answer questions about any irregularities. But critics have warned that the change could allow supporters to demand endless reviews at a high cost to taxpayers, as counties would be the burden of the bill.

While the GOP-led Senate passed the legislation in early October, the House showed no interest in passing it and Governor Greg Abbott never added the issue to the special session’s agenda. A spokesperson for the Speaker of the House, Dade Phelan, declined to comment. Abbotts’ office did not immediately respond.

After losing the presidency, Trump continued to say the election was stolen, even after audits dozens of judges and his own Justice Department dismissed the allegation as baseless.

Last month, Trump began pushing for an election audit in Texas, a state the Republican won by nearly 6 percentage points last November in a contest that a top state election official called smooth and secure.

As the Secretary of State’s office quickly announced a plan to review four urban counties – Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Harris – Trump called the effort weak.

It remains to be seen how Trump reacts to the legislative loss. He had threatened Phelan with political consequences for not pushing the audit bill forward quickly. Trump has previously backed Abbott in his 2022 re-election bid against two Republican challengers.

It wasn’t just a setback for Trump.

He had also urged lawmakers to raise penalties for illegal voting to what they were before Abbott signed a GOP-backed elections bill last month.

The radical rewrite of electoral law that Republicans have imposed has created new criminal offenses and tougher sentences for some that already exist. But he also reduced the sentence for illegal voting from a second degree felony to a class A misdemeanor.

In recent weeks, some Republicans have said it was a mistake to let them down. Abbott added the issue to the special session agenda on September 30.

But he never gained popularity in the House. Phelan said now was not the time to question the Elections Bill, which took months to pass because House Democrats twice fled the Capitol in an attempt to block it .

