Politics
Is the UK’s Green Plan Enough to Stop Climate Change?
On Tuesday, the government presented a number of plans to put the UK on track to meet its climate targets. Funding for green cars, ending gas boilers and planting trees are some of the key announcements. But are they sufficient?
Let’s not be generous: the government’s grand comprehensive green strategy is, on its face, a remarkable achievement.
Previous governments have theoretically embraced the need to live in harmony with the planet – but none have defined a roadmap on how to get there.
This is especially important as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to welcome world leaders to Glasgow for the vital climate conference known as COP26.
Mr Johnson will wave his bundle of eco-documents to delegates and offer a challenge: My friends – if we can do it, you can do it.
But huge uncertainties remain:
Let’s tackle one and two because they are two sides of the same question.
Mr Johnson, for example, has gained wide credit for his global leadership in stopping gasoline and diesel cars and gas boilers for domestic heating.
The announcement of the cars sparked a competitive scramble among international automakers who have been preparing for this moment for decades. Motorists can simply slip behind the wheel and walk away.
Boilers are a different problem. Heat pumps are expensive and difficult to install. The Treasury agreed to subsidize them at 5,000 a while, but the total pot for installations is far too small to make a difference – only 30,000 boilers per year for three years, an insignificant number that is not high enough to start an entire industry.
The BEIS commercial department wanted to offer more support, but the Treasury ruled it out.
What’s even worse, from an environmental standpoint, is the lack of funding to help people insulate their homes – because heat pumps simply won’t work if homes aren’t well pampered.
So the heat pump policy looks like an illusion unless someone takes care of the finances.
This brings us to question number two: who will pay for the strategy as a whole?
The chancellor’s own document, the Net Zero Review, accepts that the costs of inaction on climate change outweigh the costs of action. This is an important conclusion.
But there is a stern warning from the Treasury about the ripple effect of the electric car revolution: It is leaving a $ 37 billion a year black hole in its finances because fuel taxes will evaporate.
Alternative taxes such as road pricing would not fill the void, Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned, saying people could face additional taxes or spending cuts.
Next year, the Treasury will launch a review of how the green revolution can be funded fairly across society – this theme is regularly raised by the public.
The report warned that additional borrowing would be ruled out as it would be unfair to future generations struggling with the bill.
This means that innovative types of financing will be needed to fund this difficult but essential work to modernize homes.
This could include loans from energy companies or terms on mortgages. No details are provided.
And finally the third question: are the new policies tough enough to help curb climate change? The Prime Minister hopes to persuade others to help him freeze the temperature rise to 1.5 ° C.
When this goal was first mentioned, scientists saw it as the threshold for dangerous climate change. After a year of exceptional weather phenomena with only 1.1 ° C of warming, the climate is warming faster than our attempts to control it.
This is what exasperates environmentalists so much. They say that all levers in society must be pulled to face a global threat.
And they despise a set of areas of government policy that will allow emissions to actually rise.
These include the construction of the $ 120 billion HS2 rail project, with all of its energy-consuming concrete; construction of 27 billion roads; allow the continued sale of gas-guzzling SUVs; allow aviation to develop even if the public wants it to be curbed; and allow mining for oil, gas and coal drilling in defiance of international advice.
Any of these issues could undermine the Prime Minister as he touts his Green Revolution in Glasgow.
Follow Roger on Twitter @rharrabin
The COP26 world climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are solicited for their emission reduction plans, and this could lead to major changes in our daily lives.
