Lucky Seven – Editorial – The Jakarta Post





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Thu 21 October 2021





01:26

Editorial

Two years after his second term, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has achieved what many of his peers in democratic countries could only dream of accomplishing. When it comes to getting a job approved, even Barack Obama, arguably one of America’s most popular presidents, could only get 40-45 percent around December 2014. Jokowi’s current approval rating, which stood at 68.5 in September, is something even first-term presidents wish they could savor early in their administration. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has still a year before he can complete his first term, reached a disapproval rate of 54% in August. Another first-term president, Emmanuel Macron of France, one of Europe’s most popular leaders, only managed to get a meager 40% approval earlier this month. Jokowi’s approval rating seems miraculous considering all the odds against him. The spread of COVID-19, the high number of cases and the number of deaths, as well as the deleterious impact of the pandemic on the economy, could have brought down its popularity, but its last-minute decision to impose restrictions large-scale mobility schemes, which are currently still in place, as well as numerous social safety net programs, have apparently paid off. At the height of the second wave in July, many questioned his administration’s ability to turn a corner and improve the situation. But here we are, four months later and things are almost back to normal. Even if you don’t want to give Jokowi credit, some of the policies his government has put in place some must have worked. Politically, Jokowi is also standing on solid footing with over 80% of political parties in the House of Representatives backing his platform and if the National Mandate Party (PAN) joins Cabinet, his administration could accomplish a lot with little hindrance and minor opposition. It’s a scenario that escaped his predecessor Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono as the Democratic Party chairman was practically a lame duck at that time in his second term. Jokowi can accomplish a lot with this political capital; from rebuilding the country’s economy, which has been battered by COVID-19, to carrying out its infrastructure program and deepening bureaucratic reforms so that the country’s competitiveness can improve. The last thing President Jokowi needs is to indulge in distractions like tinkering to extend his tenure, imposing draconian measures to quell the opposition or setting up a political dynasty – although public support remains high and most of the political parties behind him, these options are certainly within the realm of the possible. Not only would these measures be undemocratic, but he would surely not want him to be remembered for this legacy.

