The decade of instability in Libya after the death of Muammar Gaddafi

“We are announcing to the world that Gaddafi was killed at the hands of the revolution”, declared on October 20, 2011 the spokesperson of the Libyan National Transitional Council (CNT), Abdul Hafiz Ghoga. “It’s the end of tyranny and dictatorship,” he added. .

In February 2011, the Libyans, inspired by the uprising in neighboring Tunisia, opposed the regime of dictator Muammar Gaddafi, who came to power after the 1969 coup he led.

In March, the United Nations agreed to a military operation aimed at protecting the civilian population from the regime’s reprisals. NATO launched attacks on Gaddafi’s army, considerably weakening the dictator’s forces.

Bloody fate

Gaddafi fled the capital, Tripoli. After months on the run, he was found in the city of Sirte, about 450 kilometers (270 miles) east of Tripoli. Surrounded by opponents, the “revolutionary leader” was arrested while trying to escape through a sewer. The rebels promptly and violently killed him; a photo of the bloodied corpse has been circulated around the world.

At the start of the uprising against Gaddafi’s regime, food prices were rising and youth unemployment was extremely high, said Hager Ali, a research fellow at the Hamburg-based GIGA Institute for Middle Eastern Studies. Libya. From the start there were also demands for democracy, as well as calls for an end to human rights violations. The Libyans wanted an investigation into serious human rights violations such as the 1996 massacre at Abu Salim prison in Tripoli, in which around 1,200 to 1,700 people in prison were killed. “This crime was characteristic of the period under Gaddafi,” Ali said.

The market district of the old town of Tripoli, Libya on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Libya, a country rich in oil and gas, has struggled to emerge from chaos since NATO forces toppled the dictator Muammar Gaddafi nine years ago. (The New York Times)

People were giddily optimistic about a fresh start, but even then some observers urged caution. “The road ahead for Libya and its people will be difficult and strewn with pitfalls,” UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said at the time. “Now is the time for all Libyans to come together. He added: “The Libyans can only realize the promise of the future through national unity and reconciliation.

It was wishful thinking, however, and, in 2014, the turmoil of the uprising led to a civil war.

Much to blame was Gaddafi’s own power apparatus, Ali said. “He also bought protection against foreign mercenaries while keeping the lower ranks of the Libyan army out of power,” she added. The strategy led to rivalries that continued for years after the dictator’s death, in addition to conflicts of interest at the regional level.

During the uprising, the different groups were briefly united in their intention to overthrow Gaddafi, but alliances disintegrated after his fall. “There was no functional civilian political arena in which disputes could be settled and negotiated,” Ali said. Several elections also failed to produce national unity.

Failed state

State power disintegrated and soon there were two governments: one in Tripoli, the other in Tobruk, in the far east of the country. To protect or enforce their interests, a growing number of foreign countries have intervened in the civil war, including Russia, Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Mercenary troops funded by foreign states remain in the country to this day.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tried to assert Turkey’s claims over gas reserves in the Mediterranean Sea by forming an alliance with the then internationally recognized head of government, Fayez al-Sarraj. Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have supported the so-called government-in-exile in Tobruk, which is linked to militia commander Khalifa Haftar. Egypt in particular hoped that cooperation would help Libya subdue Islamist forces, especially the Muslim Brotherhood. Various EU governments, in turn, were primarily interested in using Libya to prevent migrants and refugees from initiating Mediterranean trips to the European Union. This is one of the reasons why, in February 2020, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stressed the importance of including states neighboring Libya in the talks. .

Libya conferences

There have been many initiatives to end the civil war and restore stability in Libya. Several UN special envoys tried to bring the belligerents to the negotiating table, which ultimately resulted in several initiatives including two conferences on Libya organized by Germany in Berlin in 2020 and 2021.

In February, the Libyans agreed on Abdul Hamid Dbeiba as interim prime minister to support preparations for the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for December. The parliamentary elections were recently postponed again for a month. The long-awaited reconciliation is progressing slowly at best.

Many of the country’s problems remain unresolved, Ali said. One of the fundamental challenges a future government will face is the control of the military and other armed forces. “There is a risk that the armed forces are not controlled or are insufficiently controlled and do not follow orders,” she said. Several heavily armed groups could still ignore the election results.

Ten years after the death of Gaddafi, democracy, stability and independence vis-à-vis external powers are still a rather distant vision of the future of Libya.