Politics
The decade of instability in Libya after the death of Muammar Gaddafi
“We are announcing to the world that Gaddafi was killed at the hands of the revolution”, declared on October 20, 2011 the spokesperson of the Libyan National Transitional Council (CNT), Abdul Hafiz Ghoga. “It’s the end of tyranny and dictatorship,” he added. .
In February 2011, the Libyans, inspired by the uprising in neighboring Tunisia, opposed the regime of dictator Muammar Gaddafi, who came to power after the 1969 coup he led.
In March, the United Nations agreed to a military operation aimed at protecting the civilian population from the regime’s reprisals. NATO launched attacks on Gaddafi’s army, considerably weakening the dictator’s forces.
Bloody fate
Gaddafi fled the capital, Tripoli. After months on the run, he was found in the city of Sirte, about 450 kilometers (270 miles) east of Tripoli. Surrounded by opponents, the “revolutionary leader” was arrested while trying to escape through a sewer. The rebels promptly and violently killed him; a photo of the bloodied corpse has been circulated around the world.
At the start of the uprising against Gaddafi’s regime, food prices were rising and youth unemployment was extremely high, said Hager Ali, a research fellow at the Hamburg-based GIGA Institute for Middle Eastern Studies. Libya. From the start there were also demands for democracy, as well as calls for an end to human rights violations. The Libyans wanted an investigation into serious human rights violations such as the 1996 massacre at Abu Salim prison in Tripoli, in which around 1,200 to 1,700 people in prison were killed. “This crime was characteristic of the period under Gaddafi,” Ali said.
People were giddily optimistic about a fresh start, but even then some observers urged caution. “The road ahead for Libya and its people will be difficult and strewn with pitfalls,” UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said at the time. “Now is the time for all Libyans to come together. He added: “The Libyans can only realize the promise of the future through national unity and reconciliation.
It was wishful thinking, however, and, in 2014, the turmoil of the uprising led to a civil war.
Much to blame was Gaddafi’s own power apparatus, Ali said. “He also bought protection against foreign mercenaries while keeping the lower ranks of the Libyan army out of power,” she added. The strategy led to rivalries that continued for years after the dictator’s death, in addition to conflicts of interest at the regional level.
During the uprising, the different groups were briefly united in their intention to overthrow Gaddafi, but alliances disintegrated after his fall. “There was no functional civilian political arena in which disputes could be settled and negotiated,” Ali said. Several elections also failed to produce national unity.
Failed state
State power disintegrated and soon there were two governments: one in Tripoli, the other in Tobruk, in the far east of the country. To protect or enforce their interests, a growing number of foreign countries have intervened in the civil war, including Russia, Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Mercenary troops funded by foreign states remain in the country to this day.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tried to assert Turkey’s claims over gas reserves in the Mediterranean Sea by forming an alliance with the then internationally recognized head of government, Fayez al-Sarraj. Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have supported the so-called government-in-exile in Tobruk, which is linked to militia commander Khalifa Haftar. Egypt in particular hoped that cooperation would help Libya subdue Islamist forces, especially the Muslim Brotherhood. Various EU governments, in turn, were primarily interested in using Libya to prevent migrants and refugees from initiating Mediterranean trips to the European Union. This is one of the reasons why, in February 2020, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stressed the importance of including states neighboring Libya in the talks. .
Libya conferences
There have been many initiatives to end the civil war and restore stability in Libya. Several UN special envoys tried to bring the belligerents to the negotiating table, which ultimately resulted in several initiatives including two conferences on Libya organized by Germany in Berlin in 2020 and 2021.
In February, the Libyans agreed on Abdul Hamid Dbeiba as interim prime minister to support preparations for the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for December. The parliamentary elections were recently postponed again for a month. The long-awaited reconciliation is progressing slowly at best.
Many of the country’s problems remain unresolved, Ali said. One of the fundamental challenges a future government will face is the control of the military and other armed forces. “There is a risk that the armed forces are not controlled or are insufficiently controlled and do not follow orders,” she said. Several heavily armed groups could still ignore the election results.
Ten years after the death of Gaddafi, democracy, stability and independence vis-à-vis external powers are still a rather distant vision of the future of Libya.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/libya-instability-moammar-gadhafi-death-7582282/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]