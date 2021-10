China promotes US-sanctioned Xinjiang official

Pedestrians and cyclists stand in front of a screen showing an advertisement for the People’s Liberation Army in Beijing on March 5, 2021. (Qilai Shen / Bloomberg) China has promoted a U.S.-sanctioned Xinjiang official in its biggest staff reshuffle in years, as President Xi Jinping prepares to kick off a year of politics in the ruling Communist Party. Wang Junzheng, 58, has been appointed party leader in Tibet, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday, promoted to party leader of a powerful economic and paramilitary organization accused of human rights violations in the region. far west. Wang became a national hero in March after rejecting foreign sanctions – also imposed by Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom – saying he was not interested in visiting those countries and “had no a cent ”in their banks. “The so-called sanctions only dishonor themselves,” he told state media. Xu Qin, former governor of Hebei province, who oversaw the flagship project of Xiong’an, the “dream city”, was promoted the same day to head the party in northeast Heilongjiang province. China has announced more than half a dozen promotions in recent weeks as it prepares for a twice-decade leadership reshuffle at the party convention next year, where Xi is expected to get a third term without previous. Appointments in large and sensitive regions, such as Tibet, are closely watched, as they often serve as a stepping stone to the top spots. Other promotions in recent weeks include the installation of: Liu Ning as the party secretary of Guangxi Province. Wang Ning as Party Secretary of Yunnan Province. Zheng Shanjie as the provincial secretary of the Anhui Party. Wu Zhenglong, Yi Lianhong and Li Ganjie (former governors of Jiangsu, Jiangxi and Shandong provinces, respectively) have been promoted to party leader positions in their respective provinces. Appointing so many party secretaries at a time is “very rare,” said Feng Chucheng, a partner at research firm Plenum in Beijing. The logic of the changes now was for the new appointments to oversee the provincial party elections, he said. Li Ganjie, a Tsinghua University graduate, Xi’s alma mater, became the youngest provincial party leader at the age of 56, according to the Beijing Youth Daily. Zhang Qingwei, former party leader of Heilongjiang Province, assumed the role of party secretary in central Hunan Province, starting his new job paying homage to Mao Zedong’s former residence in Shaoshan on the first day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stripes.com/theaters/asia_pacific/2021-10-20/china-promotes-xinjiang-official-sanctioned-us-3313731.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos