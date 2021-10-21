Congress vs BJP on Twitter





Congress shared an old photo of PM Modi with businessman Gautam Adani and Vibhav Kant Upadhyay New Delhi: In a series of tweets clarifying the low cost of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized the Gandhi family on Tuesday evening. He shared a photo that shows them inside an airplane and said, “Those who fly in luxury” should know what low cost ATF means. Mr Puri’s tweet comes at a time when rising gasoline and diesel prices are being compared to falling ATF prices. ATF, used in airplanes, is now said to be 30% cheaper than automotive fuel. Hardeep Puri shared this old photo on Twitter. Congress spokesman Pawan Khera responded the next morning by sharing an old photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with businessmen Gautam Adani and Vibhav Kant Upadhyay on a plane. “Modi ji, @HardeepSPuri ji says bad things about you,” he tweeted with the photo. Modi-ji, @HardeepSPuri Ji says bad things about you https://t.co/BiQsJObGaqpic.twitter.com/o4STuGC77T Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) 20 October 2021 Mr Puri had posted photos to the social media website, one of which showed Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as children sitting with Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi inside a plane. “Those traveling in luxury should know that ATF’s low prices make flying affordable and meet Premier Modi Ji’s vision of ‘hawai chappal se hawai jahaaj’ through the UDAN program,” he said. he declares. Those traveling in luxury should know that ATF’s low prices make flying affordable and meet PM Modi Ji’s vision through the UDAN program. Instead of questioning ATF’s low prices, they should convince states run by Congress to cut taxes and levies on fuel. pic.twitter.com/jMXQy5TUxD Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 19, 2021 He also pointed out that ATF has always been cheaper than consumer fuels and that the Center only charges 2% central excise on ATF at UDAN airports. UDAN, part of the central government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), is an airport development program aimed at upgrading underserved air routes to make air travel cheaper and more widely available. “Instead of questioning ATF’s low prices, they should convince congressional states to reduce taxes and levies on fuel,” Puri added. Consumer fuel prices have been rising steadily in recent weeks; gasoline is now at Rs 100 per liter or more in all state capitals, while diesel has hit 100 in more than a dozen states. ATF in Delhi costs Rs 79,020.16 per kiloliter or Rs 79 per liter.

