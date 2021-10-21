Publication of a report on the achievements of the Widodo administration in Papua

Jakarta (ANTARA) – A report documenting the commitment and achievements of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in accelerating regional development in the provinces of Papua and West Papua was released by the Presidential Office (KSP) on Wednesday.

The “Mighty Indonesia, Growing Indonesia” reporting book, which records the government’s achievements in 2021, marks the two years of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin administration.

The book indicates that the successful convening of the 20th National Games has given Papua a new face and removed the stigma of the backwardness on the land of the Cenderawasih (bird of paradise).

He further describes the convening of the PON and the 26th Para National Games (Peparnas) as a “new resurrection of eastern Indonesia”.

Related news: Universities must promote pluralism and help Papuan students feel at home

Lately, Papua has gained media attention as the host of this year’s PON National Games and Para National Games (Peparnas).

The PON took place in the city of Jayapura and in the districts of Jayapura, Mimika and Merauke from October 2 to 15 this year, while Peparnas will be held from November 2 to 15.

At least 6,400 athletes and 3,500 officials from 34 Indonesian provinces participated in the Papua PON National Games, which featured 37 events.

Related News: Papua not only rich but also full of talented people: vice president

Meanwhile, 1,935 athletes and 740 officials will participate in the National Para Games in Jayapura City and Jayapura District. The games will include 12 events.

According to the report book, Papua has opened the eyes of Indonesians to its cultural richness, sportsmanship and human resource empowerment.

Papua also stressed the importance of a peaceful and prosperous life, the book claims and underlines the importance of developing human capital for a better future for Papua.

Related News: Minister sees bright sporting future for Papua after PON

The central government is well aware that the key to Papua’s future lies in the hands of its healthy and intelligent young generation, according to the book. Therefore, their education must be guaranteed, he adds.

The report reveals that the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin administration ensured the implementation of accelerated regional development in Papua through Presidential Instruction No.9 / 2020.

The government’s commitment to accelerate regional development in the provinces of Papua and West Papua is also mandated by the Papua Special Self-Government Second Amendment Act No.2 of 2021, he said.

Papua Special Autonomy Law Amendment Bill No. 21 of 2001 that the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) enacted in a plenary session on July 15, 2021 affirms special conditions for Papua’s development , he adds.

AMONG reported earlier that the bill includes 18 revised chapters and two new chapters.

It responds to the need to regulate the privileges of indigenous Papuans in the political, educational, health, labor and economic sectors, as well as support for customary communities.

Related News: President Jokowi Inaugurates Seven Sites For PON In Papua

It offers more room for native Papuans to get involved in politics and organizations, such as the Papuan People’s Assembly (MRP) and Papua Legislative Councils (DPRK) in districts and cities.

The bill reserves at least 250 seats for native Papuans in the Papua District and City (DPRK) legislative councils and 30% of the DPRK seats for native Papuan women.

Related News: Proud of National Sport Product

Related news: Marked absence of puskesmas in 13 sub-districts of Jayawijaya in Papua