Is There No Justice ?: Trump Complains GOP Ally Charged For Lying To FBI





The Justice Department on Tuesday accused Representative Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., Of lying to the FBI in a campaign finance investigation.

Fortenberry has been charged with two counts of misrepresenting and one count of falsifying and concealing material facts. Federal prosecutors accused him of lying twice to the FBI about whether he knew he had received tens of thousands of campaign contributions from a foreign billionaire. Under House Republican rules, he will be required to resign as the top Republican on the House appropriations agriculture subcommittee, according to the Washington Post.

The indictment came hours after Fortenberry posted a video online predicting he would be charged. Fortenberry said FBI agents had come to his home two years earlier to question him about illegal foreign donations.

“I let them into my house. I answered their questions. Later, we went back and answered some more questions. I told them what I knew and what I understood. They asked me. ‘have accused them of lying to them and accuse me,’ he said. said in video filmed in a van with his wife and dog.

Former President Donald Trump stood up for his Republican ally after the indictment.

“Isn’t it terrible that a Republican congressman from Nebraska has just been indicted for possibly telling lies to investigators about campaign contributions, when half of the US Congress lied about fabricated scams.” he said in a statement, complaining that his enemies have not been charged with “lying” about his ties to Russia. “Is there no justice in our country? he wondered.

Fortenberry’s indictment stems from an FBI investigation into Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury, who earlier this year admitted donating $ 180,000 to four candidates between 2012 and 2016, using intermediaries such as Washington lobbyist Toufic Joseph Baaklini to cover up his contributions. It is illegal for foreign citizens to contribute to American campaigns.

Prosecutors said Chagoury had selected “politicians from less populous states because the contribution would be more visible to the politician and thereby promote increased access to donors.”

Fortenberry, who has been in Congress since 2005, said he was unaware at the time that he was one of the candidates.

“Five and a half years ago, someone from overseas illegally transferred money to my campaign,” he said in the video. “I didn’t know anything about it.”

Prosecutors say Fortenberry lied when asked about the donations. The DOJ says one of the congressman’s fundraisers informed him in 2018 that he had funneled $ 30,000 donated by Baaklini to a campaign event and that the money “likely came from Gilbert Chagoury.” The indictment says the anonymous fundraiser, who is identified only as Individual H, was cooperating with investigators when he discussed the donation with Fortenberry.

Chagoury admitted the donations in 2019 and the charges against him were dropped after agreeing to cooperate with investigators and pay a fine of $ 1.8 million. Baaklini also admitted to channeling Chagoury’s money and agreed to pay a fine of $ 90,000.

Despite learning of the potentially illegal donation, prosecutors said Fortenberry did not file an amended report with the Federal Election Commission and only returned the money after being questioned by investigators in 2019. .

Fortenberry told agents at the time that all donors to the event had been disclosed to the FEC and that he was not aware of any foreign contributions, according to the court record. When questioned again at his attorney’s office, prosecutors said Fortenberry “falsely stated that he was not told by Individual H during the 2018 appeal Baaklini gave to individual H $ 30,000 in cash “for his campaign and that” he was not aware of any illicit donations. ” The DOJ said the fundraiser had “repeatedly and explicitly” discussed an illegal foreign contribution with the congressman in 2018.

Fortenberry in Tuesday’s video vowed to “fight these accusations.” Weeks earlier, the Republican used his legal issues to raise money for a legal defense fund, according to Axios. “Biden’s FBI is using its unlimited power to sue me on a false accusation,” the fundraising page said before his withdrawal. Axios also reported that the Fortenberry campaign paid a white-collar criminal defense firm $ 25,000 in June.

Fortenberry and his wife said in a written statement that “at every step, officers and prosecutors have assured and reassured them” that he was not the target of the investigation but “was in fact a victim of this. crime”.

“We are shocked. We are stunned. I feel so personally betrayed. I thought we were trying to help,” Fortenberry said in the video. “To be accused of this is extremely painful and we are in great pain. “

It is not known which other candidates received illegal donations from Chagoury. Politico has reported that donations linked to the billionaire match those of Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, as well as Congressional campaigns of Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., And former Rep. Lee Terry, R-Neb.

