Another Covid lockdown would be politically toxic for Boris Johnson, but Plan B is getting closer
When asked if Boris Johnson would approve a new lockdown this winter, a veteran backbench told me bluntly: on his corpse.
The glint in his eyes made it clear that this was a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the Prime Minister signaled to his colleagues that he would fight vigorously against such a national judgment. On the other hand, if the PM were to step aside and try another lockdown, his own party would not carry it.
Many around Johnson say it would take a catastrophically infectious new variant of the virus, and unequivocal advice from the chief medical officer, for him to even consider a new lockdown.
The whole point of Plan B in its winter plan announced last month was to show that blockages are a thing of the past and that other measures like wearing masks and working from home could be used.
More importantly, the Prime Minister knows that the opinion of his backbenchers has changed markedly since the summer, mainly because they believe that England’s openness has finally capitalized on its success in the matter. vaccination.
Some 51 Tory MPs have voted against the four-week postponement of lifting restrictions in June and many more are said to oppose a winter lockdown. Johnson would face ministerial resignations, even at Cabinet level, if he tried to rely on Labor votes to pass draconian measures nationwide.
A serious concern among some members of the government is that the protests against the lockdown would become even angrier and more numerous.
Former minister Steve Baker gave a hint about the mood yesterday. Asked about the crowd who harangued Michael Gove outside his office, Baker said: You cannot impose tyrannical policies that affect people’s chances of freedom and happiness and not expect them to protest.
The real battleground is on Plan B. NHS Confederation Leader Matthew Taylor waded through the row saying service was on the edge and it was time to trigger the government’s downside measures .
Taylor, who is worried about the enormous pressure on ambulances and other services, also called for Plan B plus, which meant not only face masks in crowded places and working from home, but also advice on how to avoid them. gatherings inside.
An NHS insider tells me the service is facing a diaper cake problem. The first layer is the flu-induced annual winter pressures that expose Britain’s understaffing and health inequalities. The second is the pent-up 18-month demand from the non-Covid backlog, the third is 6,000 hospital beds occupied by Covid cases. The fourth is the decrease in immunity to vaccines.
At its Downing Street press conference, Covid was back for good. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the pressures on the NHS were not yet unsustainable. But it is noteworthy that neither he nor NHS England medical director Stephen Powis has denied Taylors’ claim that frontline staff were on the line.
Javid’s tone and language was surprisingly dark, as he admitted that in the race between the virus and vaccines, the gap was narrowing. We could lose that progress if people don’t accept their immunization offers, he said.
And when the Health Secretary said we would not be implementing our emergency plan B at this point, it was the telling caveat at this point that sounded concerning.
Javid’s pessimistic tone was backed by an important new policy allowing anyone who strikes six months and a week since their second jab to book a booster online.
His advice for people to take advantage of free lateral flow tests before going to Christmas parties, as well as a new emphasis on wearing masks in crowded places (even Conservative MPs in the Commons), highlighted the new nervousness. of the government.
And if Plan B fails to stem the tide, the specter of this winter lockdown could still loom. It probably won’t be a national version, but Powiss stressed that the reference to geographic variations sounded like the sort of thing that could spark speculation about local blockages in areas with high hospitalization rates.
Javid himself has pointed out the risk of new variants of Covid, the one big risk that could really trigger the L-word saying we need to be ready for what lies ahead.
Critics will say he is still not following Chief Scientist Patrick Vallances, warning that when the warning lights flash red on Covid, the government should go strong and go early. And when it comes to Plan B, the question the Prime Minister deployed this summer to justify the easing of restrictions now comes back to him: if not now, then when?
