U.S.-listed Chinese equities on track for best month of the year





(Bloomberg) – U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are recovering from this year’s massive selloff as investors seek bargains following Beijing’s corporate crackdown. Bloomberg’s Most Read The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index gained 1% on Wednesday, extending its October rise to 13%, set for its best month since June 2020. The benchmark has been hammered this year amid China’s crackdown that has taken on everything from tech giants to tech giants. extracurricular tutoring business and is still down around 25% in 2021. Regulatory crackdown is coming to an end, likely in the next few months, and Chinese equity valuations are very cheap and attractive, especially for tech stocks, said Tom Masi, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management. Video streaming company Bilibili Inc. ranks among the top performers on the index since the start of the month, gaining 25%, while other tech giants including NetEase Inc., JD.com Inc., iQiyi Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. are all up at least 18% in October. Hong Kong stocks rise fastest in world as crackdown collapses More investors are speculating that the worst of Beijing’s changes are over and that Chinese internet companies are cheap compared to tech stocks elsewhere in the world. At a meeting of Communist Party officials on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the nation should boost innovation in basic technologies and step up research, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency. In recent years, the internet, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain and other technologies have accelerated their innovation and are increasingly integrated throughout the economy and society, a Xi said. The story continues There are also signs that the government will step up efforts to limit the fallout from the Evergrandes liquidity crisis in China. In recent days, officials at the People’s Bank of China have said they can contain the risk of the struggling developer and have called the situation controllable. Evergrande said on Wednesday it requested to resume trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on October 21. The rapid rebound in US-listed Chinese stocks is accompanied by a similar rally from their peers that trade in Hong Kong. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index has climbed more than 10% since closing to its lowest level in five years on October 6, making it the top performing leading global benchmark over that period. Analysts have also started to change their tone, with strategists at UBS Group AG being optimistic about the group, saying tighter economic regulations have been set. Yet not everyone is convinced that the rally has long term stages. Investors have to be very, very careful, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. They have slowed down several times over the past year to come back in a major way, he added. (Updated prices throughout.) Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read 2021 Bloomberg LP

