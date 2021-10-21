Trump defends Jeff Fortenberry, calls Mark Zuckerberg a “criminal”: “Is there no justice”





Former President Donald Trump has defended U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry following indictment of the Republican for lying to federal officials about a $ 30,000 campaign contribution.

Trump defended the 60-year-old Nebraska representative for “possibly lying to investigators” following a federal grand jury indicting Fortenberry on one count of conspiracy to falsify and cover up facts material and two counts of misrepresenting federal investigators.

NEW!

President Donald J. Trump:

“Isn’t it terrible that a Republican congressman from Nebraska has just been indicted for possibly telling lies to investigators about campaign contributions, when half of the US Congress lied about fabricated scams , and when … pic.twitter.com/CV3E9bZJaT

– Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 20, 2021

“Isn’t it terrible that a Republican congressman from Nebraska has just been indicted for possibly lying to investigators about campaign contributions, when half of the US Congress has lied about fabricated scams,” Trump said in a statement Tuesday night. “And when Mark Zuckerberg, in my opinion a criminal, is allowed to spend $ 500 million and therefore able to change the course of a presidential election, and nothing happens to them.”

Trump continued, “Comey lied, Schiff lied, Crooked Hillary lied, McCabe lied, the two lovers, Peter and Lisa, lied. everything was lying with Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, because they knew it was a scam. “

“They made up fairy tales about me knowing how much it would hurt America – and nothing happens to them. Is there no justice in our country?” the statement concluded.

Trump’s comments refer to a number of politicians and former government employees who he says tried to undermine his presidency by speaking out against him.

The former president’s statement comes just hours after Fortenberry was indicted by a federal grand jury after being charged with repeatedly lying to investigators during a federal investigation into a donation to the re-election campaign of the member of Congress in 2016 by a foreign billionaire.

According to court documents, Lebanese-Nigerian businessman Gilbert Chagoury arranged for Fortenberry to be re-elected $ 30,000 through others at a fundraiser in Los Angeles.

Former President Donald Trump has defended U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry following indictment of the Republican for lying to federal officials about a $ 30,000 campaign contribution. Pictured: Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on October 8, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Isaac Brekken / Getty Images

Under federal law, foreign nationals are prohibited from contributing to elections in the United States, and it is illegal to conceal the source of campaign contributions by using third-party channels to funnel money. It is also illegal for a federal candidate to knowingly receive donations or foreign contributions through conduits.

Chagoury reached a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2019 and admitted to providing illegal contributions to four U.S. candidates.

Fortenberry’s 2016 fundraiser co-host informed Special Agents of third-party contributions and began working with federal authorities in September 2016. During the investigation, they examined whether the congressman had received the funds and whether he was aware of it.

In the spring of 2018, Fortenberry contacted the co-host to organize another fundraiser when the individual allegedly told him about the illegal campaign contributions provided by an associate of Chagoury.

The congressman is accused of making false and misleading statements to investigators during fundraising interviews, despite being warned that lying to the federal government was a crime.

Each of the three crimes facing Fortenberry carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The congressman agreed to appear for a virtual indictment at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, the Justice Department told Newsweek.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-defends-jeff-fortenberry-calls-mark-zuckerberg-criminal-there-no-justice-1640657 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos