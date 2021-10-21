Nigeria, Turkey sign 8 energy, defense, mining and other agreements – The Sun Nigeria

Of Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Nigeria and Turkey yesterday signed eight major memoranda of understanding on key sectors, including energy, defense, mining and hydrocarbons, whose implementation must begin immediately.

President Muhammadu Buhari made the revelation during a joint press conference on the occasion of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to Nigeria.

According to a statement by the President’s Special Advisor for Media and Publicity Femi Adesina on the achievements of the visit, Buhari said: During the visit, we had very useful discussions on a number of bilateral issues, aimed at strengthening this cordial relationship between Nigeria and Turkey. The key issues we addressed included a series of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding that had been finalized. As a positive result, eight major agreements / MoUs on a number of key sectors including electronic energy, defense industry, mining and hydrocarbons were signed today (yesterday). We have agreed that implementation must begin immediately. During our discussions, we also reviewed the travel ban list based on the revised COVID-19 protocols and removed Turkey from Nigeria’s travel ban list. Turkey has indeed achieved remarkable success in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Buhari added that President Erdogans’ meeting with a joint session of the chambers of commerce and industry of Nigeria and Turkey, before leaving Nigeria, would be another opportunity to engage and exchange views on more productive ways to advance the socio-economic links between the two. countries.

Buhari praised Erdogan for opening his country’s borders to welcome millions of refugees in urgent need of humanitarian support.

The president said his Turkish counterpart had set an example for the rest of the world on how to deal with refugees.

I congratulate Your Excellency on your leadership and generosity in welcoming and accommodating four million refugees fleeing conflict zones, particularly in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. You have indeed set an example for the rest of the world, he said.

President Buhari described the two-day visit of President Erdogan and First Lady Emine as a reflection of the strong, warm and cordial bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Turkey.

President Erdogan stressed that Turkey is determined to improve its relations with Nigeria to higher levels in all areas.

He said the trade volume between the two countries reached $ 2 billion in 2020, making Nigeria the exceptional and most important trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

However, we still believe that this level of trading that we have reached is far from sufficient. We hope and pray to immediately increase our trading volume to $ 5 billion.

We hope that relations between the two nations will develop further on the basis of a win-win scenario and mutual respect, the president said through an interpreter.

Engaging with Nigeria on the attack in the Goronyo local government area in Sokoto state, which left several dead, the Turkish leader pledged his country would cooperate more with Nigeria in the fight against terrorism as well as in the military, defense and security fields.

Erdogan also revealed that members of a terrorist organization, known as FETO, which attempted to overthrow its government in 2016, via a failed coup, are currently in Nigeria.

As we were probably aware that Turkey has been fighting terrorist organizations for many decades, such as the PKK, PYD, FETO, DASH and other terrorist organizations. The perpetrator of the heinous failed July 15 coup, FETO, is still illegally active in Nigeria, and we continuously share our intelligence with Nigerian interlocutors and authorities. I hope and pray that our Nigerian brothers forge closer solidarity in this area with us, the Republic of Turkey.

Meanwhile, in a bid to deepen cultural ties with Nigeria, Turkey yesterday commissioned the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center in Abuja.

The center was commissioned by the First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan, assisted by the wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

In her remarks, Erdogan said she was happy to be back in Nigeria after five years, saying it was a great pleasure to open the Yunus Emre Cultural Center.

Erdogan said the center, which the Turkish government opened in friendly and brotherly countries, was a sign of the importance Turkey attached to its relations with other countries.

With this center, we will open the doors of Anatolian wisdom to our Nigerian brethren. As you will have the opportunity to get to know Turkish culture better, you will also be able to learn Turkish language at your leisure, Erdogan said.

