Pakistan plays ‘double game’ in Afghanistan, terrorist activity could escalate, think tank says





ANI | Update: October 20, 2021 at 10:52 am IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 20 (ANI): The fall of Kabul and the conversion of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on August 15 have boosted the morale of terrorist groups, according to the analysis of a think tank based in Canada. In view of the “strong links” between the Afghan Taliban and the Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP), violence should increase in “pro-democracy” countries and even in Pakistan, according to the think tank, an international think tank based in Canada , International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS) in Canada, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS). The killing of seven Pakistani soldiers by the TTP in Waziristan in September followed by the murder of the Pakistani army captain in the border district of Afghanistan are the latest examples of rising violence in the region, including Pakistan. According to IFFRAS, Pakistan’s role is being investigated by experts and they have been “suspicious” of Pakistan’s “double games”. The Taliban after taking power assured that no spread of terrorist activities on Afghan soil. “However, the Taliban have a reputation for saying one thing and then doing the opposite,” IFFRAS said, quoting Carnegie Endowment for International Peace scholar Aqil Shah. More than 6,000 terrorists had hid in Afghanistan until 2020, even in the presence of the US military, IFFRAS reported citing a United Nations report.

“The total number of Pakistani foreign terrorist fighters in Afghanistan, posing a threat to both countries, is estimated between 6,000 and 6,500, most with TTPs,” the international think tank said, citing the report. According to an advocacy group, Human Rights Watch (HRW), Pakistani military and civilian companies have lined their dealings with the Taliban for smuggling and terrorist training to counter India’s growing influence in South Asia, according to IFFRAS. With the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, Pakistan is staring at the problem of deepening Islamic radicalization on its soil, bolstering its image as a terrorist state. at the University of London, said Ayesha Siddiqa. As pressure mounts on Imran Khan’s government in Pakistan to recognize the Taliban government, Jamiat Ulema-i-Isla m-Fazl (JUI) leader has called for a revolution to “bring down” the government, according to IFFRAS. Following such calls for revolution, terrorist groups in Pakistan could benefit from a boost that could lead to “bloodshed,” according to the thought tank. “With the Taliban takeover, terrorist groups anti-Pakistanis will be emboldened, but it does not end there.There could be the emergence of a new narrative war in the country, which will transform the ongoing debates about state and society and the role that play religion, “IFFRAS said, quoting the director of the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies in Islamabad, Muhammad Amir Rana. Former US national security adviser Lt. Gen. HR McMaster called Pakistan an enemy nation and said the country is using “jihadist terrorists” as a weapon of its foreign policy. We must stop pretending Pakistan is a partner. Pakistan is acting like an enemy nation against us by organizing , catchy and equipping these forces and continuing to use jihadist terrorist organizations as a weapon of their foreign policy, ”IFFRAS reported, citing Lieutenant General HR McMaster. (ANI)

