CCP to tell world China ‘stands tall’ under leader Xi Jinping – Radio Free Asia

The Communist Party of China (CPC) will pass a resolution at a high-level political meeting from November 8 to 11, in what appears to be a message of defiance to the international community that the country will continue to “resist” the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). foreign oppression in its quest for “national rejuvenation”.

State media reported that the resolution relates to the history of the party, and that the two previous resolutions related to the history both announced significant changes in the leadership of the party.

However, a summary of its contents released by the state-owned Xinhua News Agency is short in specific historical details and long in statements about the future of China under CPC Secretary-General Xi Jinping, and seems to underscore the approach. increasingly assertive of the country in matters of foreign policy.

“The previous two resolutions were passed at a critical juncture for the CCP, heralding a new era in China,” Xinhua reported on Oct. 18.

While previous resolutions on the history of the CCP signaled major changes in the party line, they also signaled the ascendancy of a particular faction within the CCP, according to Patricia Thornton, associate professor of politics at the CCP. University of Oxford.

“The resolutions in the history of the party also serve to consolidate the balance of power and * resources * between the internal divisions of the party in the hands of a faction, and seek to end the competition, the internal division. and wrestling, ”Thornton said via his Twitter account. , commenting on Xinhua’s announcement.

The wording reported by Xinhua contrasts sharply with the CCP’s “1981 Resolution on Certain Issues in the History of Our Party Since the Founding of the People’s Republic of China” of the CCP, in which the Deng-led CCP wrote a historical commentary of 13. pages which the responsibility of the “errors of the left” which led to the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976) at the door of Mao, while extensively praising his leadership.

The 1981 resolution was largely addressed to the grassroots CCP and the Chinese people, who needed to know the likely direction in which Deng would lead them after the death of Mao (1976), the power struggle that led the fall of his designated successor Hua Guofeng, and the trial of the Gang of Four in .

But Xi’s 2021 resolution contains a “statement to the world,” suggesting that its target audience is the international community, some of whom may be wondering whether to adhere to Xi’s ambition to export the governance model. China’s authoritarian overseas, or strengthen defenses against it.

Historical CCP leaders, clockwise from top left corner: Mao Zedong, Xi Jinping, Deng Xiaoping, Hu Jintao, and Jiang Zemin. Credit: RFA

More “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy?

According to Thornton, the language used by Xinhua to describe the resolution also seems to redouble its efforts compared to China’s recent “wolf-warrior” diplomacy and its efforts to extend its political influence far beyond its borders.

“The press release suggests that this new resolution is not just a victory lap for the #PCC: its tone is provocative, even earthy,” Thornton tweeted. “With an assertive nod to the ‘wolf warrior’ speech of the past few months and years, he notes that the #PCC has” increasingly consolidated the international position of #China. “

The inclusion of the late supreme leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, as well as former presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, in a pantheon of political leaders culminating with Xi Jinping seems to suggest that Xi is claiming credit for continuing his work, while recoiling. of any evaluation of their actions.

Deng Yuwen, a researcher at the India-based China Center for Analysis and Strategy, said he read the wording of the report as an emphasis on party unity ahead of Xi’s likely third term, which is expected to be decided at the 20th Party Congress next year. .

“There is certainly a connection between the two: the higher the status of Xi Jinping, as written in this resolution on the history of the party, the greater his claim to legitimacy. [for a third term]”said Deng.

Meanwhile, a reference to “peoples of all ethnic groups” as being united under the leadership of the party suggests that the CCP leadership is likely to gain the upper hand with its repressive policies of surveillance, assimilation and cultural erasure targeting Uyghurs and other Turkish peoples, Mongols, Tibetans and Koreans.

The text also appears to claim Xi’s claim to Mao’s legacy, with the use of the phrase “flying leap” suggesting that Xi was successful in advancing Mao’s great leap (1958-1962) – an attempt failure to catch up with the economic backwardness. UK and US prowess – until its successful historic conclusion.

And, far from commenting on or engaging with the judgment inherent in earlier political assessments of the CCP’s history, Xinhua’s text appears to offer a position statement on China’s future; an assurance that China is moving smoothly towards a predetermined historic outcome, in which resolutions like the 1981 bulletin will no longer be needed.

Chen Kuide, executive chairman of the Princeton Chinese Society in the United States, said Xi is likely seeking to establish his personal place in the history of the party.

“Xi Jinping Leads Third Party History Resolution To Carve Historic Third Milestone [of national rejuvenation] and to secure its place in history, ”Chen told RFA.

“[The idea is] establish himself as the third most important leader in the history of the CCP, “he said.

The CCP’s “Hall of Fame”

The first resolution on the history of the party sparked the “rectification” campaign while the CCP was still camped in Yan’an during World War II, before it took power in 1949, the historian said. Beijing-based freelance Zhang Lifan via Twitter on Oct. 18. .

This culminated in Mao’s ascendancy as lifetime party leader, while the second resolution paved the way for decades of reform and meteoric economic growth under Deng, he wrote.

Bao Tong, a former aide to ousted Prime Minister Zhao Ziyang, tweeted that the resolution would likely focus on praising the party.

“Finally, they’re going out with their Hall of Fame,” Bao wrote. “But we can be 100% certain that it will be filled with major positive achievements and historic experiences.”

“It won’t be a list of negative things.”

Chen Kuide said the wording used in the Xinhua report echoed that of the officially approved “Brief History of the Chinese Communist Party” released earlier this year.

“I think the tone of the third resolution seeks to demonstrate that since Xi Jinping took office, his efforts to realize the Chinese dream and national renewal have been striking, successful and correct,” Chen said.

“It is an attempt to compensate for the fact that China’s relations with the rest of the world have deteriorated sharply in recent years, as well as a plethora of problems inside,” he said. .

“It’s an attempt to block out that ‘noise’.”

Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.