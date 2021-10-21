Donald Trump and Joe Biden neck and neck in the 2024 presidential poll





New poll numbers show President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump neck and neck in a clash in 2024.

A poll released Wednesday by Grinnell College and Seltzer & Company found that Biden and Trump each had the support of 40% of likely voters.

Another 14 percent said they would vote “someone else,” while four percent said they were unsure and another percent said they would not vote.

Both candidates appeared to have majority support from their parties, with 87% of the probable Democrats supporting Biden and 80% of the probable Republicans supporting Trump.

While neither Biden nor Trump have officially announced an offer for 2024, Trump is teasing a return to the White House and recently made several stops across the country to approve Republican candidates for the 2022 midterms.

The new poll also indicated that Biden could lose his grip on independent voters who helped secure his victory last November.

“In 2020, President Biden won the independent voters by a margin of 54% to 41%,” said J. Ann Selzer of Selzer & Company. “If the election were held today, our poll shows former President Trump winning that group 45% to 28%. It’s a massive shift in a demographics that helped Biden achieve victory less than a year ago. two years. “

The news comes as Biden’s approval rating continues to decline among Americans. The poll, conducted between October 13 and 17, found that only 37% of Americans approve of the work Biden does while 50% say they disapprove.

“For now, the math is simple: a majority of Americans believe the economy will be worse in 12 months than it is today, and that pessimism maintains President Biden’s approval ratings in the basement, ”said Peter Hanson, director of the national survey at Grinnell College. .

“The president has time to turn the political tide,” added Hanson. “But if that doesn’t happen soon, Democrats are likely to face a serious problem in the 2022 midterm election.”

Republicans will seek to overthrow the House and Senate midway through, and the growing number of Congressional Democrats who have announced they will not seek re-election could make it easier for the GOP to do their job.

There are also a number of other prominent Republicans who appear to have expressed their ambition to run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2025, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the former Vice President Mike Pence and former Ambassador to the United Nations. Nikki Haley.

The poll questioned 735 probable voters and has a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

