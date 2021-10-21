Nate Diaz curiously told to quit UFC as former Boris Johnson adviser Dominic Cummings tweets they fucked Georges St-Pierre





MMA star Nate Diaz has been oddly told not to renew his UFC contract – by Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings. Diaz, 36, who has fought only once since 2019, is coming to the end of his current contract with the organization. 2 Diaz was invited to retire by the former assistant to the prime minister Credit: Getty 2 Cummings’ bizarre UFC tweet intrigued those on social media Credit: Getty But while the MMA star’s career is a major talking point in the sport right now, no one expected political strategist Cummings to give his opinion. In a strange Twitter post, he told Diaz, “Don’t sign a new UFC contract, you’ll make more money on the outside. “ET @danawhite will be coming in to make a deal at some point for the @TheNotoriousMMA trilogy fight, but on the outside you’ll have a lot more leverage and earn more $. “Watch how they fucked @GeorgesStPierre, now waiting for the contract to expire.” Cummings’ advice was in response to Diaz’s cryptic short tweet that simply read, “I’m fighting someone.” Cummings’ out of character tweet left social media users completely confused as they reacted hilariously. One said: “Never in a million years did I think Dominic Cummings would interact with Nate Diaz on Twitter.” Another added: “This is the crossover that even my late night cheese dreams wouldn’t have imagined.” And a third said, “What happened to this world where Dominic Cummings tweets Nate Diaz? It wasn’t on my 2021 bingo card.” Diaz has lost his last two fights to Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal. JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET 10 FREE BONUSES WITH 100 TO PLAY GAMES AND NO DEBTS REQUIRED (General conditions apply) The American’s last victory dates back to August 2019 when he defeated Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision. The biggest money fight for Diaz remains a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor. Diaz beat McGregor by submission in 2016 before the Irishman took revenge with a majority decision victory five months later.

