Why Turkey should trade military strikes for water diplomacy

Smoke rises from a fire in Syria during a bombardment by Turkish forces on October 9, 2019 (AFP file photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed anger over the killing of two Turkish policemen by Kurdish forces in Syria, describing the attack as the last straw and warning that Ankara will take decisive action to eliminate what it considers as a terrorist threat against its citizens.

However, can Turkey be sure that another military campaign will serve its purposes, especially in the run-up to what appears to be a hotly contested election? A military strike can have unintended consequences and might not be the best choice, while an entanglement is unlikely to foster the sense of stability needed to attract investors to the country. Since the Turkish leader has focused on attracting investment, a deal might be a better alternative.

What can Turkey offer to make its adversaries partners? The water.

Water supply problems have increased since 1975, when Turkey’s dam construction program reduced water flow to Iraq by 80% and to Syria by 40%. Studies have shown that the Tigris-Euphrates Basin, which covers Turkey, Syria, Iraq and western Iran, is losing water faster than any other region in the world, at the exception of northern India.

To add to this, the policies of Syrian President Bashar Assad have focused on the urban sector to the detriment of rural areas. This problem has been compounded by the conflict. As a result, basic products became more expensive and the price of bread skyrocketed. Water scarcity in northeastern Syria, a major agricultural area, has contributed to the instability. A study by the RAND Corporation found that a secure water supply is essential to prevent the re-emergence of Daesh.

Water can be a major factor in encouraging people to return to their communities. During the conflict, water was used as a weapon by warring parties, while lack of access to secure supplies was cited as one of the main reasons for the increase in the number of refugees as the people are abandoning their communities. Daesh cut off northern Iraq’s water supply in 2015.

In Iraq, poor governance has led to the targeting of irrigation department officials and clashes between rural clans. The country’s water supply is also threatened due to population growth. Current water management infrastructure dates back to the 1970s and is less efficient than modern systems. Worse still, the city of Mosul faces the threat of a dam collapse, a disaster that would affect 2 million people and kill hundreds of thousands.

Turkey is an upstream power and therefore has a valuable asset which can be used to make people’s lives easy or difficult. Dr. Dania Koleilat Khatib

Turkey is an upstream power and therefore has a valuable asset which can be used to make people’s lives easy or difficult. The Euphrates and Tigris rivers flow from the mountains of eastern Turkey to Iraq and Syria. Turkey can use the water to forge better relations with Baghdad and spur Kurdish factions in northeastern Syria to strike a deal that will ensure its security. Ankara would do better to strike a deal with the Kurds in Syria under American mediation rather than watch Assad agree to a deal with the Kurds through Russian efforts.

To build confidence, a commission made up of representatives from Turkey, northeastern Syria and Iraq, with a rotating presidency, could be created to manage water in the three countries and explore economically beneficial projects. . A similar commission has been created for the Mekong River to manage water between Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Turkey could also help modernize aging infrastructure in places like Mosul. It could be done with the help of the United States and Europe. Public-private partnerships could be created to carry out such projects, with Turkish companies partnering with local governments. These deals would bolster Erdogan’s efforts to attract investment to Turkey and secure contracts with Turkish companies.

This approach would also lead to an improvement in Turkey’s relations with the Iraqi government, which were poisoned by Turkish incursions into Iraq to pursue Kurdish militants hidden in the mountains. Any deal on water could force the Iraqi government to target the PKK and the pro-Iran militias that protect it. It will cost Turkey less than an incursion in terms of the finances and lives of Turkish soldiers, as well as diplomatic capital with Iraq and other Arab countries. The Arab League condemned Turkey for carrying out military operations in Iraq.

As Turkey finds itself with far too many enemies in its neighborhood, water could be an ideal diplomatic tool, improving Ankara’s reputation and increasing the number of friends she has in the region.

Dr. Dania Koleilat Khatib is a specialist in US-Arab relations with a focus on lobbying. She is co-founder of the Research Center for Cooperation and Peacebuilding, a Lebanese NGO focused on Track II. She is also an affiliate researcher at the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs at the American University of Beirut.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors of this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News