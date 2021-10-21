Imran vows to turn Pakistan into Medina state





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday promised to continue the struggle to make Pakistan a welfare state modeled on the Medina state to care for the poor, uphold justice, raise moral standards, end corruption and preserve the family system.

Speaking on the second day of the two-day Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen National Conference held to celebrate the feast of Eid Milad un-Nabi, he said: We can uplift ourselves as a nation by following the guiding principles of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan has everything except that people need to change course to be successful and to change Pakistan according to the model of Riyasat e Madina.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was founded 25 years ago to fight for a welfare state, he recalled.

He said the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority was formed to familiarize young people with the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

The authority will be headed by an experienced scholar well versed in Islamic thought and the life of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), he informed.

Classes on Seerat-e-Nabi were started in schools and the authority would monitor the program, he added. We will produce cartoons according to our culture.

Academics in authority will monitor the media and an international cell would be formed to stop Islamophobia and convey Muslims’ feelings and love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to the world, he said.

Research would be carried out in universities on the rise of Muslim society while, through special projects, citizens would be informed about prominent Muslim figures who emphasized love for humanity and peace, he explained.

The prime minister said Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen scholarships would be awarded to students who research the life of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

Prime Minister said that in 622 AD, Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) arrived in Medina and in ten years he changed the map of Arabia, tens of thousands converted to Islam and prevailed over the Byzantine and Persian empires.

He said the Holy Quran insisted that Muslims learn from the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

Our young people would be made aware of the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) through the new authority, he added.

He said that Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) raised the standard of morality in society and created the distinction between good and evil. Muslims in Riyasat-i-Medina had high moral standards and were endowed with the values ​​of justice, equity and the rule of law.

Countries advancing in the world had high moral standards, justice and equality, he argued.

Our struggle is for justice and the creation of a society where law prevails and the poor receive justice.

The tribesmen in Afghanistan have always remained free because of their judicial system and they have fought all the superpowers in the world, he noted.

Thus, the prevalence of justice kept people free, he said, adding that a merit system was an important ingredient for a prosperous society.

He said Riyasat-i-Medina was the first welfare state that looked after the poor and vulnerable segments of society.

Muslims brought about a revolution not by the sword but by a change of thought, he observed. Fariduddin Ganjshakar, Ali Hujwiri, Mu’in al-Din Chishti and others followed the life of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and won the love of the people, he said.

The prime minister said that Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) created honest, trustworthy and courageous leaders.

He said that Allah created humans as the best of creatures, adding that Muslims gave property rights to women, made slaves part of society and treated them like family.

He said that our Prophet (PBUH) emphasized the importance of education and that Islamic countries have become centers of learning.

Our Prophet was a blessing for all of mankind and not just for Muslims, he stressed.

Khan said in the Panama Papers case politicians were lying in the Supreme Court, if they had done so in a UK court they would have been sent to jail.

He said no one in Britain thinks of buying votes and stealing public money. When I look at our political system, I think our country cannot strengthen democracy and progress without moral standards.

Nations were destroyed when they had different rules for the rich and the poor, he noted.

On the occasion, a documentary was broadcast on the life of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh). It described the events that led to the creation of Riyasat Madina which protected the rights of women, slaves and minorities.

The prime minister said the documentary showed the reasons why Muslims loved their Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who revolutionized human society and made Muslims a great nation.

He said nine million Pakistani nationals living abroad have wealth but cannot adapt in their country due to a failing system.

If a few thousand overseas Pakistanis invest in Pakistan, we will get rid of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Morality could not be destroyed by bombs, as was evident to Germany and Japan who rose up after the world war due to high moral standards, he recalls.

According to experts from the United Nations Panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI), he said that $ 1 trillion looted each year through corrupt practices was being sent from poor countries to rich countries.

He assured that people would receive subsidies on food products, loans for homes and opening of businesses in addition to health cards from citizens to take care of their medical needs.

He expressed concern at the increase in sex crimes in society, adding that obscenity had destroyed the family system in Britain.

We must protect our children, youth and families from obscene culture.

He appreciated all those who decorated and illuminated cities especially Islamabad to celebrate Eid e Miladun Nabi.

Federal ministers, members of Parliament, religious scholars and people from all walks of life attended the conference.

Earlier, the Prime Minister awarded prizes to the best writers for their books on the Seerat of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and for reciting the naat.

