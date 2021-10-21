How Donald Trump is once again disrupting the American system of checks and balances





The political system reveals a much less clear effort to hold the people who were behind the whole event to account.

What comes after the contempt vote? It is quite unclear whether this contempt vote will result in action by the Department of Justice to prosecute charges.

There would be some irony in a Democratic administration not pursuing charges of criminal contempt made by a Democratic Congress.

Seek clarification when Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies in a watchdog hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Garland, on the one hand, promised to keep politics out of the Department of Justice. On the other hand, he has a duty to uphold the law, including the right of Congress to compel testimony.

The root is a lack of respect for Congress. The reluctance of Trump aides like Dan Scavino and others who are just simpatico with Trump like Bannon is a problem for the fact-finding element of the Jan. 6 inquiry.

Whether they feel entitled to ignore congressional subpoenas is a much deeper problem – a problem in the system of checks and balances.

What happens next? A slow legal fight.

A system of checks and balances is ignored. The Jan. 6 survey is slowly revealing, for the umpteenth time in the Trump era, one of the main flaws – frustration could be a better word – with the U.S. system of government.

There should be checks and balances between branches of government, which are supposed to share power.

Congress legislates. The president executes. The courts settle disputes.

They are interdependent and yet distinct. It’s meant to be an elegant knot.

Time delay clock. Congress, which is the branch of government most accountable to voters, faces an election in just over a year, which seems like an eternity but may not be enough time to force Trump or his buddies to cooperate using the courts.

Beyond the struggle to appear and the question of contempt, this is something even more central for a modern society that prides itself on being a free and open democracy that does not take political prisoners.

What is the appropriate responsibility for a president who has attempted to stage a coup? Trump has already faced informal responsibility. His blow failed. He was kicked out of social media.

He avoided formal responsibility. Trump’s party saved him from conviction in an impeachment trial, meaning he can run for president again. Perhaps the last laugh will be on Republicans who didn’t end his career when they had the chance if, as expected, he shows up again in 2024.

He claimed to ignore the insurgency, which his supporters may cling to. But hiding his papers and the testimony of his facilitators should undermine him.

“Mr. Bannon’s and Mr. Trump’s arguments of privilege seem to reveal one thing, however: They suggest that President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6,” said Representative Liz Cheney, the one of the few Republicans in the House. who backed Trump’s impeachment and broke with the vast majority of Republicans to participate in the Jan.6 inquiry.

“And we’ll get to the bottom of it,” she added as the Jan. 6 committee brought the issue of contempt to Congress as a whole.

What comes after the committee? While the need to get to the bottom of what exactly happened seems essential, the end of the game is not at all clear.

There is the promise to politically harm Trump as he prepares another run for the White House.

History as a guide. In fact, while attempting to overturn an election is a crime against democracy, there is a long history where the United States does not punish political criminals in a way that would satisfy Trump’s enemies.

Aaron Burr escaped after killing Alexander Hamilton in the famous duel. In the wilderness of the west, he encouraged the western states to leave the union and join him in an effort to take land from Spain with help from England. With the help of Chief Justice John Marshall, Burr beat treasonous rap.

Richard Nixon escaped formal responsibility after Watergate, but found himself in a wilderness of his own. Many of his facilitators have been charged with crimes, especially after his White House lawyer John Dean turned on his boss – in a hearing on Capitol Hill.

Trump’s aides likely won’t since Bannon, and possibly Scavino, are simply ignoring subpoenas.

Trump is not Nixon. Nixon resigned after losing the confidence of senators in his party. Trump has kept Republicans in line to protect him from impeachment. He still does.

Watch his embrace by longtime Republicans formerly known for their backbone, like Sen. Charles Grassley, who may have admitted too much when he said it wouldn’t be very smart to reject someone’s approval as popular in the party as the former president.

Trump’s influence is also waning. Republicans are looking to win the governor’s race in Virginia next month. GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin offered some coded references to his support for “electoral integrity,” but contrary to Trump’s notion of controlling the party, he largely kept the former president’s name out of speeches .

Current conventional wisdom is that if this Virginia election excites angry parents frustrated with the way Covid-19 has been handled in schools, Younkin has a good chance of upsetting former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe. If this is still the Trump path the GOP has been on, it will lose.

Likewise, Sen. Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate, has made it very clear – or as clearly as he is likely to do so – that GOP candidates should focus on their criticism of the Biden administration. and not on their defense of Trump. electoral fantasy. At least that’s what I think McConnell said. Here are his real words:

Asked by CNN’s Manu Raju if he was comfortable with candidates embracing Trump, McConnell said this:

“I think we need to think about the future and not the past. I think the American people are focusing on this administration, which they are doing domestically, and I hope the 22nd election will be a referendum on the performance of the current administration, not a rehash of suggestions on what may have happened in 2020. “

(Note: the vast majority of Republicans have either approved, failed to condemn, or developed amnesia over Trump’s election fantasies.)

Whether they can allow, encourage or accept the effort to overturn the election should, you think, be disqualifying. But that’s not how it all works. We are in a situation where history suggests that a majority of Americans will vote in 2022 for a political party that has tried to undermine an election.

While voters wouldn’t specifically vote for Trump in 2022, the end result of a Republican victory is that the House inquiry would surely disappear.

