PML-N chief criticizes Imran Khan for turning Pak into Riyasat-e-Madina

Islamabad, Oct 20 (UNI) Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for his statement on turning the country into “Riyasat-e-Madina”.

Speaking to Twitter, Maryam wrote: “In a country where people are starving, parents are fed up with inflation and children are killing themselves by poisoning themselves, the leader of this country talks about the state of Medina whose caliph carried sacks on his shoulders and knocked on the houses of the poor?

“How can a person be so callous, deaf, dumb and blind?

The Express Tribune quoted her as asking the Prime Minister – what does a person, who travels from sanctuary to sanctuary by helicopter at government expense, know what Pakistanis are going through under this regime?

“Someone whose dogs breed with high quality meat should think a thousand times before mentioning the name of the state of Medina. But even for this thought the heart must be full of compassion and not of wickedness.” , she wrote in another tweet.

“Can someone please remind this fake and fearless ruler of God of Hazrat Omar Farooq (RA) that even if a dog dies of starvation on the banks of the river, then Omar (RA) will be responsible .

“Hazrat Omar (RA) despite being the caliph reported on his shirt and robe and you [on the other hand] looted Toshakhana’s foreign gifts? And brazenly said I won’t answer?

His attack on Imran Khan came hours after he declared Pakistan would become a “Madina-like welfare state”.

“The Medina state system was based on justice and merit, even a general was promoted to the next higher rank on the basis of his performance,” he said during a speech at the Rahmatul conference Lil Aalameen in Islamabad.

“We can elevate ourselves as a nation by following the guiding principles of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh),” she added.

