To get the necessary leverage, we need to give China the prospect of a beneficial outcome that Beijing believes could start by developing what it would see as a more respectful partnership. US officials often speak of increasing pressure on China, but the sanctions and tariffs have generally not produced a Chinese political movement. What has generated movement is the prospect of a more stable and constructive relationship with the United States, a likely driver of Mr. Trump’s interim trade deal. Currently, the Chinese do not see this on the table.

Instead, the Biden administration has targeted everything, from Chinese infrastructure projects in other countries for Chinese scientists in the United States as if everything China does or manufactures is a potential Trojan horse sneaking inside the American fortress.

This approach not only misses the mark of the signing of the Biden administration to assess foreign policy priorities based on the benefits they bring to the American people. It also allows Beijing to dismiss our concerns as politicized. This risks leaving us empty-handed on issues where the influence of negotiation matters most. If the list of transgressions is unlimited or if there is no prospect of improvement, Beijing has no incentive to engage or change its behavior.

Confronting China on a whole host of issues also makes it harder for others to align with our approach. Mr. Biden says he wants working with our allies to shape Chinese behavior. But in pushing for a vague counter-China effort, the administration ignored the fact that U.S. allies have their own priorities. Some won’t raise human rights, others won’t shy away from Chinese technology or join an anti-Chinese security bloc. Some do not want to sever commercial ties or dispute the origin of the new coronavirus.

To take advantage of joint leverage, Mr Biden must recognize and give due weight to the concerns of the allies and get a genuine, not half-baked deal on the agenda with them first. It takes time, hard work and compromise.

With targeted joint pressure and the promise of a constructive US approach, China will move. But he also recently clarified that he sees no point in committing if the United States insists on a zero-sum relationship. And the White House message doesn’t leave much room for optimism.

The Biden administration said the the era of engagement with China is over that he seeks to prevail in strategic competition. Administration builds coalitions to deter and militarily contain China and problems are common public criticism of Chinese stocks. So unless something changes and more compelling incentives appear, I don’t expect China to change its behavior.