Improve elections and prepare for 2024

Tanjungpinang, Riau Islands (ANTARA) – Elections have been an integral part of Indonesia’s political system from the first election of members of the Parliamentary and Constitutional Assembly in 1955 until the last presidential, parliamentary and regional elections in 2019.

In total, Indonesians had witnessed 12 parliamentary elections held, although only four presidential elections since 2004 after a constitutional amendment allowed direct elections for executives, as before, each Indonesian president was chosen by members. of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR RI).

Elections are an essential part of national politics, as it is the popular way to select the best candidates for the post or to give incumbents another opportunity. Continuous improvement in electoral conduct is important to ensure free and fair elections that confer political legitimacy on elected leaders.

In order to improve the conduct of the elections, the government decided to implement simultaneous presidential and legislative elections in 2019 – a stark difference from previous elections which left a gap of several months between legislative and presidential elections.

The 2019 general election compacted the presidential and national, provincial and district / city legislatures into a single day, resulting in the most complex electoral conduct in the country’s history.

With 16 national political parties participating in the 2019 elections, nine political parties managed to exceed the parliamentary threshold of 4%, while seven parties, mostly newcomers, failed to secure seats. A notable failure was that of the Hanura party which lost its parliamentary representation in 2019 despite seats won in the legislative elections of 2014.

The presidential election saw a repeat of the match between the incumbent President, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), and the challenger Prabowo Subianto. Voters decided to allow President Jokowi to continue his work for a second term by garnering 55.50 percent of the popular vote, beating Subianto, who managed to get just 44.50 percent of the vote.

Address electoral issues

The 2019 general election highlighted several issues that should be addressed ahead of the next general election slated for less than two years. The workload and health issues of election officials, the quality of the election campaign, the polarization of society, and the influence of social media are several examples of issues currently facing the election authority.

“These are the problems we encountered in the 2019 elections, aside from the recurring problems with voter data from the previous elections,” said Raja Ali Haji Maritime University political science expert Bismar Arianto.

As the elections for five bureaus compacted into a single day, the workload of election officials quadrupled as they had to simultaneously count ballots for national and regional presidential and legislative elections. The growing workload caused the deaths of 550 and the hospitalization of 3,500 officers in the 2019 election, as tired officers with chronic illnesses suddenly found their illnesses relapsed.

Another political observer, Dewi Haryanti, said the adverse effects on the health of election officials were likely to be repeated in the 2024 general election if no corrective action was taken.

To address the issue, she urged election authorities to devise appropriate technical guidelines to delineate the responsibilities of officers, as they are required to multitask during election day. Mistakes made in the conduct of elections can lead to a re-election or a delay in communicating the results, further exacerbating the potential for leadership burnout.

Despite the growing risks to the health of election officials, they admitted that simultaneous elections were more feasible for the national budget and logistics, as several elections are consolidated into a single day, thereby simplifying the process of preparing and conducting the elections. .

Arianto noted that Indonesian society remained polarized between its choice of candidates in the 2019 presidential election – Jokowi and Subianto – long after the elections ended.

Social media accounts perpetuated the polarization as counterproductive, while frivolous debates and hoaxes were broadcast by influential figures on each side who gave themselves derogatory names of tadpole (Indonesian for tadpole, denoting supporters of Joko Widodo) and Shells (short for the Indonesian name of the Subianto coalition, a pun for the Indonesian word for microbat).

Harmful political debates must be stopped, and healthy political narratives must involve a public debate about the mission, platform and background of the candidates, thus allowing voters and potential supporters to learn more about their preferred candidates.

Generate equal public attention

Aside from officer health and polarization issues, Arianto also observed that in concurrent elections, legislative candidates were often overshadowed by presidential candidates engaged in more virulent campaigns.

A small number of presidential candidates and a large number of legislative candidates may have discouraged potential voters from engaging with legislative candidates, as they were overwhelmed by hundreds of candidates proposed by competing parties.

Voters’ attention could be more focused on charismatic executive candidates who would oversee day-to-day operations and potentially attract more media coverage than legislative candidates who would only work behind the desk to draft and oversee executives during their election.

The situation is exacerbated by the lack of action by legislative candidates to campaign, resulting in low public awareness of the candidates and the attention paid to parliamentary elections despite equal importance given to both elections. In addition, the General Election Commission organized debates only for executive candidates, leaving legislative candidates no way to promote their ideas through debate.

The election of regional executives which is also scheduled for 2024 posed the next dilemma for the electoral system, as authorities understood the complexity of preparing for the complicated general elections of 2019.

If proper preparations are not made for the 2024 elections, the problems with the health of election officials, public attention and logistical preparations that overwhelmed many parties in previous elections could become even worse. Therefore, it is justified to divide the national and regional elections into different years in order to devote more time to the preparation process.

However, if regional elections are delayed until 2025, a void in regional governments could ensue, as their terms of office ended without an election following. Regional executives are also to be replaced by interim leaders pending elections, creating uncertainty in regional governance.

A prerequisite for a democratic country is free and fair election to produce leaders without questionable legitimacy. Despite various problems surrounding the conduct of elections, continuous improvement must be carried out to ensure that the rights of voters to express their support on the ballot remain intact. The more complex the election, the more complete its preparation must be.

