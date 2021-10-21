EU releases damning new report on Turkey, KNEWS





A report on EU enlargement calls on Turkey to tone down its actions and threats against member states, including the Republic of Cyprus, while Ankara accuses the European Commission of adopting Greek and Greek Cypriot prejudices. The 2021 enlargement package which was released on Tuesday gave a detailed assessment of the state of play and progress made by the Western Balkans and Turkey on their respective paths to the European Union. He also said that the administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans had overseen a continued erosion of democracy and the rule of law, while noting that Ankara had ignored previous recommendations from last year. Under the current circumstances, Turkey’s accession negotiations have effectively stalled, according to the report. But Turkey’s foreign ministry accused the bloc of adopting disproportionate positions without assessing Turkey’s own conditions regarding the country’s political situation and the fight against terrorism. “Under the current circumstances Turkey’s accession negotiations are effectively at a standstill,” report says Ankara then accused the bloc of not keeping its promises to the EU candidate and failing to fulfill its responsibilities. The ministry said in a written statement that the enlargement strategy report “unfortunately” neglected responsibilities to Turkey at a time when Ankara had relaunched high-level dialogue with the EU and sought to develop a better political agenda. with the block. In the enlargement report there were references to the Republic of Cyprus as well as Greece – two EU states contesting Turkey’s maritime claims – the executive body calling on Turkey to respect its rights explore and exploit natural resources, in accordance with EU and international law. , in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. As a result, Turkey should refrain from all oil drilling activity in the sea areas of other states, according to reports. Beginning of October Turkey expelled Cypriot research vessel waters to the west of the island, a maritime area with areas claimed by both Ankara and Nicosia. Greek Cypriot Defense Ministry sources said Nautical Geo – a Maltese-flagged and Italian-operated research vessel that recently carried out work on behalf of Greece and the Republic of Cyprus – had the authorization to conduct research in the exclusive economic zone of the islands. But Turkey said Nautical Geo’s area of ​​activity “covered the Turkish continental shelf with additional information that Ankara had reprimanded Malta and Italy through diplomatic channels for lack of coordination and had not been consulted on any license for Nautical Geo. Turkish media said Ankara then criticized the report for including unfair criticisms and baseless allegations in favor of the Greeks and Greek Cypriots, while rejecting the report for taking a two-tier approach. The Turkish Foreign Ministry also accused the Union of adopting disproportionate positions without assessing Turkey’s own conditions regarding the country’s political situation and the fight against terrorism. Turkey has been negotiating for EU membership since 2005, but Erdogan’s response to an attempted coup in July 2016 was harshly criticized by the bloc, mainly on human rights issues, damaging relations between Brussels and Ankara.

