Tesla presses Modi’s India office to cut taxes before entering market





FILE PHOTO: The logo of automaker Tesla is seen at a branch in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann / File Photo / File Photo

NEW DELHI, Oct.20 (Reuters) – Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office to reduce import taxes on electric vehicles before they enter the market, four sources told Reuters, stepping up demands that have faced objections from some Indian automakers. Tesla wants to start selling cars imported to India this year, but says taxes in the country are among the highest in the world. His demand for lower taxes – first reported by Reuters in July – aroused the objections of several local actors, who say that such a decision would discourage investment in domestic manufacturing. Tesla executives, including its head of India policy Manuj Khurana, presented the company’s demands to Modi officials last month in a closed-door meeting, arguing the taxes were too high, said four sources familiar with the talks. During the meeting at Modi’s office, Tesla said India’s tariff structure would not make its business in the country a “viable proposition,” according to one of the sources. India levies a 60% import duty on electric vehicles that cost $ 40,000 or less, and a 100% duty on those priced over $ 40,000. Analysts said that at these rates, Tesla cars would become far too expensive for buyers and could limit their sales. Tesla also separately filed a request for a meeting between its chief executive Elon Musk and Modi, three of the sources said. Modi and Tesla’s office, as well as its executive Khurana, did not respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear exactly what Modi’s office specifically told Tesla in response, but the four sources told Reuters government officials were divided over the U.S. automaker’s demands. Some officials want the company to engage in local manufacturing before considering import tax breaks. Concerns about the impact on the local auto industry also weigh on the government, the sources added. Indian companies such as Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), which recently raised $ 1 billion from investors including TPG to boost electric vehicle production locally, said giving Tesla concessions would run counter to India’s plans to boost domestic electric vehicle manufacturing. One of the sources, who has first-hand knowledge of government thinking, said: “If Tesla were the only manufacturer of electric vehicles, the tariff cut would have worked. But there are others.” The transport minister said this month that Tesla should not sell cars made in China to India and should instead manufacture them locally, but Tesla has indicated that it wants to experiment with imports first. Musk said on Twitter in July that “if Tesla is able to be successful with imported vehicles, then a factory in India is very likely.” India’s premium electric vehicle market is still in its infancy and charging infrastructure is scarce. Only 5,000 of the 2.4 million cars sold in India last year were electric. A government official said lowering tariffs for a limited period to pave the way for Tesla’s entry could “boost India’s investor-friendly image and green credentials” while attracting more investment . Report by Aditi Shah; edited by Philippa Fletcher Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

