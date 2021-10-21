Updates from Covid India LIVE: 18,454 new cases reported; current recovery rate of 98.15%; highest since March 2020





! 1 New update Click here for the latest updates

Hawala operator arrested from Gujarat in a case against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with health workers at the vaccination site of RML Hospital as the India crosses the 100 crore vaccination mark. European medicines regulator’s review of Sputnik V possible in Q1 2022 if data is received by end of November: Reuters sources

European drug regulator’s review of Sputnik V “impossible” by year-end, source adds

An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training excursion in the central sector this morning: IAF

The pilot ejected safely. Investigation ordered to determine cause of crash: Indian Air Force (IAF)

CoWIN played a crucial role in achieving 100 crore vaccinations by making the whole process systematic and smooth: Dr RS Sharma

CoWIN played a crucial role in achieving 100 crore vaccinations by making the whole process systematic and smo… https://t.co/0bmxNbWOEi

– ANI (@ANI) 1634795938000 Uttarakhand rains: death toll rises to 54, five missing Pakistan: 15-day protest against inflation begins in Rawalpindi PM Modi inaugurates the Infosys Vishram Sadan Foundation at the National Cancer Institute (NCI ) on AIIMS Jhajjar campus, DelhiNation now has strong shield of 100 crore doses of Covid vaccine to fight this biggest pandemic in 100 years

– PM Modi

Chardham Yatra resumed with the opening of the road for small / light to Badrinath Dham

Chardham Yatra resumed with the opening of a small / light route to Badrinath Dham. Road to Ramg … https://t.co/N6jQkPegtW

– ANI (@ANI) 163479523400012 new cases push Arunachal’s COVID-19 count to 55,043 Today India has 100 crore vaccinations as ‘Suraksha Kawach’ against COVID19. This success belongs to every Indian. I express my gratitude to the vaccine manufacturers, health workers and everyone else involved in this immunization program

– PM Modi

12 dead in traffic accident in Bolivia Supreme Court overturns Karnataka High Court order on Karnataka Control of Organized Crime Act (KCOCA) charges dropped against accused in 2017 murder case of journalist turned activist Gauri LankeshIndia’s smartphone market drops 5% in third quarter, according to Xiaomi lead: Refer to the murder case of Gauri Lankesh | Supreme Court Allows Appeal Against KCOCA Charges Dropped Against Accused

Bar & Bench Reports

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 92,961 crore to over 63.23 lakh taxpayers from April 1, 2021 to October 18, 2021

Income tax refunds of Rs 23,026 crore were issued in 61 53,231 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 69,934 crore were issued in 1,69,355 cases

The prices of gasoline and diesel have increased further; diesel above Rs 99 / liter from Srinagar to Chennai India reached 100 crore of COVID19 vaccinations under the leadership of PM Modi re-acquainted the world with the immense potential of New India

– Interior Minister Amit Shah

history of Indian scripts; triumph of indian science, enterprise, collective spirit of indians

PM Modi on Covid 100 crore vaccine dose benchmark

More than 12 lakh COVID-19 tests carried out in India in the last 24 hours India Power Secy wants to increase the share of electricity in India’s energy basket to 28% by 2030 Donations of coronavirus vaccines to the United States reach 200 million doses ABB Group lowers sales forecast as bottlenecks bite So far 54 people have died, 19 injured and 5 people missing due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand

So far 54 people have died, 19 injured and 5 people missing due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand https://t.co/WUE607IuaU

– ANI (@ANI) 1634792332000IPL Teams: Interest of EPL Owners in Manchester United May Be Reason BCCI Extends Tender Date ZyCoV-D vaccine administration requires training special; awaiting final NTAGI advice: Dr VK PaulPM Modi visits RML hospital as India reaches COVID-19 vaccination mark of 100 cr More than 103.5 crore of vaccine doses delivered to States / UT so far. More than 10.85 Cr equilibrium and unused vaccine doses are still available from States / UT

Government data

Rupee 3 inches higher at 74.85 against US dollar at start of trade Qatar Energy says determined to be trusted energy supplier for India India reports 18,454 new cases in past 24 time

India reports 18,454 new cases in past 24 hours; The number of active cases stands at 1 78 831. Recovery rate currently at… https://t.co/ACtNKc7ccJ

– ANI (@ANI) 1634790736000 Congratulations to the people and healthcare workers of India. It is remarkable to reach the billion doses for any country, a feat in just over 9 months since the start of the vaccination program in India

– Dr VK Paul, member-health, NITI Aayog

Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘poor’ category India hits one billion COVID19 vaccines milestone India hits 100 doses of Covid vaccine today Today at 11:30 am We have a policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals. As a result, from March 30, 2017 to October 10, 2021, a total of 151 criminals were killed in encounters, 3,473 injured. During these operations, 13 policemen were martyred and 1,198 policemen were injured.

– UP CM Adityanath

Cabinet to meet at 11:30 a.m. China Evergrande Group Gets Extension for $ 260 Million Bond -REDDShah Rukh Khan Reaches Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai to Meet Son Aryan

# WATCH Actor Shah Rukh Khan reaches Arthur Road prison in Mumbai to meet his son Aryan who is staying at the prison, in conne… https://t.co/ozVaVCCfy9

– ANI (@ANI) 1634788216000 Maharashtra: Thane records 226 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 241.9 million, while deaths have increased to more than 4.92 million and the vaccinations have climbed to more than $ 6.69 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University Amit Shah will undertake an aerial survey of areas affected by rain in Uttarakhand. No less than 963 construction and demolition sites in the NCR and adjacent areas were found to be non-compliant with various waste management rules and dust mitigation measures stipulated by the Ministry of the Environment and the Central Council. of pollution control (CPCB). Karnataka: 20 villages in Kalaburagi district carry out 100 pc vaccination The victims are unknown. Rescue Work Underway: Local Chinese Media We live in a world where the Taliban have a strong Twitter presence, but your favorite US president has been silenced

– Trump after announcing his company on social media

Former US President Donald Trump has launched his own social media platform called “TRUTH Social”. Trump said the group would form “a rival of the liberal media consortium.” A beta version of “TRUTH Social” will be available to guests in November, the statement said. Fuel prices have risen again The price of petrol and diesel in Delhi is Rs 106.54 per liter (up Rs 0.35) and Rs 95.27 per liter (up Rs 0. 35) respectively today. Price of gasoline and diesel per liter: Rs 112.44 and Rs 103.26 in Mumbai, Rs 107.12 and Rs 98.38 in Kolkata; Rs 103.61 and Rs 99.59 in Chennai, respectively.

The search and rescue operation for the missing hikers is said to be carried out on Thursday after a Heli investigation was carried out on Wednesday.

Revolt to reopen RV400 electric motorcycle reservations today Odisha: Physical classes for Standard 11 will start todayVishram Sadan

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar and Infosys Foundation Chairman Sudha Murthy will also be present on the occasion.

Vishram Sadan

It was built by the Foundation at a cost of around Rs 93 crore. It is located close to the hospital and NCI OPD blocks

The 806-bed Vishram Sadan is part of Infosys corporate social responsibility, to provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities for caregivers of cancer patients, who often have to stay in hospitals longer. PM Modi to inaugurate 806-bed Infosys Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) on the Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi at 10:30 am via videoconference today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/newsblogs/latest-daily-news-and-live-updates-october-21/liveblog/87173395.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos