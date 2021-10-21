UK and New Zealand approve trade deal; I hope it will open more doors

LONDON (AP) Britain struck a trade deal with New Zealand on Wednesday, eliminating tariffs on a wide range of products as the UK seeks to expand economic ties around the world after exiting the European Union.

The deal was cemented in a conference call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern, after 16 months of talks between negotiators. Although trade with New Zealand is only 0.2% of UK trade, Britain hopes this will help open the door to joining the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership.

The partnership, which includes Japan, Canada and Vietnam, had a GDP of 8.4 trillion pounds ($ 11.6 trillion) in 2020.

It’s a great trade deal for the UK, cementing our long friendship with New Zealand and strengthening our ties with the Indo-Pacific, Johnson said. It will benefit businesses and consumers across the country, lowering costs for exporters and opening up access to our workers.

In New Zealand, where it was Thursday when the announcement was made, Ardern said the deal was among the best ever for New Zealand and would boost the country’s economy by around $ 1 billion. New Zealand dollars ($ 720 million) as it paves the way for more sales of the country’s wine, butter, cheese and beef.

This is a historic but substantial deal and it was concluded in essentially a year, Ardern said. This has never been done before.

UK trade officials have trumpeted the benefits of the deal, saying Sauvignon Blanc, Manuka honey and New Zealand kiwifruit would be cheaper for UK consumers. Clothing, buses and bulldozers will also no longer be subject to tariffs.

UK farmers have expressed concern, however, saying the deal, along with another signed with Australia earlier this year, would mean significant additional volumes of imported food at a time of labor shortages. implementation and rising costs are already hurting many UK farmers.

This could undermine the viability of many UK farms in the years to come, to the detriment of the public, who want more British food on their shelves, and to the detriment of our rural communities and our cherished agricultural landscapes, said the President of the National Farmers Union, Minette Batters. .

Instead of repeating the refrain that these deals will be good for UK farming, our government must now explain how these deals will concretely benefit agriculture, the future of food production and the high standards that come with it on those shores, Batters said.

When asked if the deal meant New Zealand would depend less on China for its exports, Ardern said diversification would improve the options and resilience of its exporters.

Feelings of discontent remain in New Zealand after Britain joined what was then the European Economic Community in 1973, leaving many New Zealand exporters feeling abandoned.

Ardern said the new deal means it may be time to end this period in history.

Some details of the deal are still being finalized and officials expect it to go into effect next year.

Johnson’s Conservative government has focused on negotiating free trade deals around the world with the aim of spurring economic growth after Brexit. The biggest prize would be a trade deal with the United States, although a deal with America seems a long way off.

___

Perry reported from Wellington, New Zealand.

___

