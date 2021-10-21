SEMA Unimed considers 2 years of Jokowi-Ma’ruf a diet of confusion





Jakarta – The Student Senate of Medan State University (SEMA Unimed) criticized the 2-year administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. SEMA Unimed views Jokowi-Ma’ruf as a confused diet. “If we cannot say a paradoxical regime, we would like to say that the leadership of Jokowi-Ma’ruf is a regime of confusion,” UNIMED Sema president Rayanda Al Fathira told reporters on Wednesday (20 / 10/2021). “Promising things that cannot be achieved is a form of incompetence. So from there it is likely that confusion arose and then led to further confusion,” he added. . Rayanda assesses government statements Jokowi-This reputation does not match the facts. One of them concerns economic growth. “Starting from the promised 7% economic growth declaration, the achievement is far from that. According to BPS, in 2020 alone, there is a growth contradiction, minus 4.19%,” he said. declared. Rayanda also mentioned Jokowi’s promise to strengthen the KPK. According to him, the KPK is experiencing a weakening of this regime. “About the promise to strengthen the KPK, but the policies adopted have weakened the KPK,” Rayanda said. Rayanda highlighted the entry of foreign workers (TKA) into Indonesia. Rayanda believes the Indonesian government should prioritize Indonesian citizens as workers. Rayanda said this problem didn’t just happen in 2 years of leadership. Jokowi-Ma’ruf. Rayanda believes that this happened during Jokowi’s 7 years as president. “Because the Nawacita which was raised in 2014 with 9 objectives, today its achievement is still in question. This does not mean that when the name of the cabinet changes from the Cabinet Office to the Indonesia Maju Cabinet, the responsibility for keeping promises is also removed. This responsibility lies with the president, who has been in charge for 7 years. Indonesia, ”he explained. Rayanda said many of Jokowi’s promises have not been fulfilled since 2014. He sees many policies that are not favorable to the people. “From the weak economic growth, civil liberties, the Minerba law, the law on job creation, the problem of teachers PPPK, the rule of law and human rights, to the weakening of the KPK. All of this is not in favor of the people. as promised by Mr. Jokowi, ”he explained. (summer / summer)

