Hillary Clinton slams Donald Trump and the GOP on The ViewTheWrap





Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared on “The View” Monday morning, and wasted no time giving her honest opinion on Donald Trump’s Republican Party.

Although Clinton was on the show to promote her new book, the women’s panel quickly immersed themselves in the state of current politics. Host Sara Haines asked whether the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising marked a time when Trump brought the country one step closer to a “total constitutional crisis.”

You know, I think not only have we come close to a full constitutional crisis, I think we’re still there, ”Clinton said. She later added: “I think this was a very dangerous and continuing high level attack on the legitimacy of our government and the election of our president. And obviously our former president is not just behind, he instigated it, he encouraged it, and he continues to do so.

Clinton then called on the GOP leaders who have accompanied and helped carry on Trump’s words for the past two years. You can watch his full remarks in the video above.

“You have leaders of the Republican Party who willfully acted as if they were members of the cult,” Clinton said. “Not a political party, but a sect. And their relentless attacks on the elections, their refusal to say, ‘You know what, we counted those votes, it’s over. We are going to move on ‘sowed so many doubts.

Combining this, with the misinformation perpetuated on social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate called things a “volatile” mix leading to a continued, concerted and well-funded effort to undermine American democracy.

Unfortunately, Clinton didn’t seem too optimistic about what was to come in 2024. She noted with confidence that “if he wants to be the candidate, he will be the candidate.” And that’s what worries him about the Republican Party.

It says a lot about the Republican Party today. This person who has the record of attacking our own government, of lying to people about the biggest health crisis we have had in over 100 years – namely: COVID – and the list goes on, is considered the leader because they are all afraid of the crowd that he has created and that he keeps under tension.

. @ HillaryClinton: Yes [Trump] wants to be the candidate, he will be the candidate. That says a lot about the Republican Party today. Someone who has a reputation for attacking our own government is seen as the leader because they are all afraid of the crowd he has created. pic.twitter.com/6uEGgtSmNn

– The View (@TheView) October 11, 2021



