China slows down coal production to tackle power shortage





HONG KONG China is working hard to alleviate its worst electricity shortage in two decades, reversing its earlier ambitions to reduce coal use as it sets new policies to jump-start production and ease imports of fuel generating electricity.

As winter approaches, the country’s leading economic planner said this week he would use whatever means necessary to bring down record-breaking coal prices, including using national laws that allow the government to limit profits. and the prices of key products. He ordered all coal mines to operate at full capacity even during the holidays, issued approvals for new mines, and ordered major coal-producing bases in northern and northwestern China to cut prices down. price of 100 yuan per ton from Tuesday.

Coal futures on Chinese stock exchanges fell to their lower trading limits on Tuesday and Wednesday after the announcement. China’s removal of restrictions on mining and coal imports could help stem the surge in global fuel prices, driven by factors such as a post-pandemic economic recovery, bottlenecks in the transport and low stocks. Pressure from Beijing to meet stricter environmental targets, stepped up this summer, has exacerbated the coal shortage, of which the country consumes half of the world’s supply. Beijing’s faltering policies precede a world climate summit next month. Xi said in April at a separate climate summit that China plans to limit the increase in coal consumption until 2025 and then start cutting fuel consumption. Last year, he said China’s carbon emissions will start to decline by 2030 and the country will achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. In mid-August, the Chinese state planner said 20 provinces had failed to meet a list of climate-related targets and ordered drastic cuts in coal-fired power generation. The cuts, however, have undermined factory output and are now weighing on China’s economic growth, posing another challenge for Xi. Electricity restrictions became widespread in September, with at least 18 provinces taking measures to reduce electricity consumption, including shutting down some factory production and putting out traffic lights. China currently has coal stocks of some 88 million metric tons, enough to last 16 days at key power plants, the government said. Last year, employees worked at a coal mine control center in Jinzhong, China. Beijing is trying to wean itself off from coal.

The National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday that coal prices had deviated entirely from supply and demand fundamentals and were still on an irrational uptrend. The commission convened on Tuesday major coal producers and industry associations to discuss ways to deter prices. The commission also sent a team to the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange on Tuesday afternoon to inspect coal price movements since the start of the year. Beijing often targets unspecified speculators when it wants to contain soaring commodity prices. We will severely crack down on illegal activities such as spreading false information, colluding on prices, bidding and hoarding, in order to maintain order in the market, the commission said. We will respect zero tolerance. The state planner has set a daily coal production target of 12 million tonnes; the rate hit an annual peak of 11.6 million tonnes on Monday, up from around 10.4 million at the end of September. At Chinese ports, importers were able to unload Australian coal, signaling the potential end of a year-long ban on trade, although the cargoes have yet to clear customs, analysts and shipping brokers said. China began blocking coal shipments from Australia last fall as bilateral relations deteriorated after Canberras called for an independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19. We estimate that around five million metric tonnes of coking coal and three million metric tonnes of Australian thermal coal stored in Chinese ports could be unloaded in the Chinese domestic market, said Rory Simington, senior analyst at the consultancy firm. in energy Wood Mackenzie. Most of that coal has been offloaded from ships in port stocks and is awaiting customs clearance, analysts and shippers said. Customs officials did not respond to a call for comment. However, import volumes are largely insufficient to lower prices on the Chinese thermal coal market. Coking used to make steel, not power generation, could have more of an impact, Mr Simington said. China imported some 33 million tonnes of coal last month. Coal and coal futures on China’s commodity exchanges in Zhengzhou and Dalian fell after the commission’s latest announcement. The most actively traded thermal coal futures fell 8% to about $ 275 per metric tonne on Wednesday, still three times higher than the year-low in March. Several cities in China experienced power cuts in late September due to a coal shortage and a drive to meet strict emissions targets. The blackouts have slowed factories down, raising supply chain concerns ahead of Christmas. Photo: Olivia Zhang / Associated Press

Still, China’s benchmark maritime thermal coal Qinhuangdao traded at $ 405 per metric ton on Wednesday, up 2% from Tuesday and nearly five times higher than the year’s low in March. High coal prices, in part created by the Australian coal ban as well as the then booming Chinese economy, are putting Chinese regulators in a bind. As Beijing tries to wean itself off coal, cuts fuel the coal rally, causing Chinese power plants to lose the equivalent of 1.1 to 1.2 cents US for every kilowatt hour produced, or millions of yuan per day for each plant operating at full capacity, according to estimates by Chinese analysts. Analysts expect Beijing’s latest measures to gradually boost coal production, which could help alleviate shortages to some extent, although larger-scale electricity shortages may recur. We generally expect these disruptions to subside over the next few months, as we expect policymakers to focus on growth and call for the pursuit of climate goals within a more measured time frame, said Tommy Wu, Oxford Economics Chief Economist. Write to Chuin-Wei Yap at [email protected]

