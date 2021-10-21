Jokowi enters seventh year on firmer political footing

JAKARTA (The Jakarta Post / Asia News Network): When President Joko Jokowi Widodo (pictured) took office on October 20, 2014, doubts remained as to whether an upstart like him could gain the support of the political elite.

Seven years later, the former governor of Jakarta continues to prove his skeptics wrong as he tightens his grip on power. As time is running out until the end of his presidency in 2024, and even after the first year of his second term has been hit by the world’s worst health crisis in more than a century, Jokowi still maintains a strong capital Politics.

This will allow him to secure his legacy, even if it raises calls and concerns for a possible third term.

Jokowi may have dashed the hopes of progressives and reformists who thought he would challenge long-established oligarchic interests, but he always found a way to navigate the country’s elite politics to ensure his survival and execute. his politics.

As strong as ever, Jokowi’s approval rate fell from 71.4% in April 2019 to 68.8% in October 2020, a period that included the first eight months since Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic.

Its score remains stable this year at 68.5% in September 2021, with the public broadly approving its handling of the pandemic, according to the latest polls published Tuesday, October 19 by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC).

The leader of any country would envy such a number, said Philip J. Vermonte, executive director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Jakarta.

Despite the critical public, [his] the approval rate remains high. This is a strong social capital for Jokowi to [build] a legacy in his second term.

With the pandemic now under control compared to the devastating second wave caused by the Delta variant in June-July, 64.6% of those questioned said they were satisfied with the Covid-19 response from the Jokowi administration.

The SMRC survey was conducted between September 15 and 21, with 1,220 respondents across the country and has a margin of error of 3.19%. The Growing Jokowis Coalition Jokowis’ minority government coalition had a difficult first year in 2014, with very few laws passed by his administration and low approval ratings for the president.

But that difficult first year may seem like a distant memory today. Analysts noted that the general trend in Indonesia’s patronage-based political system is for opposition parties to attempt to cross over and receive key cabinet appointments with which to reward their supporters.

As Jokowi began to learn the ropes, he was able to harness the power struggle within the opposition to get more parties to join the ranks. Since his re-election in 2019 with a larger margin, Jokowi has managed to bring his fiercest opponent into the fold, with the former electoral rival and chairman of Gerindra Prabowo Subianto now serving in his cabinet as defense minister. .

At the end of August of this year, Jokowi broadened his coalition by attracting another political party, the National Mandate Party (PAN), to claim a whopping 82% majority of the 575 seats in the House of Representatives. The grand coalition leaves the Democratic Party and the prosperous Justice Party (PKS) as the only remaining opposition parties.

“I think one of the reasons the president is still adding parties to his coalition, even in his second term, is to gain back-up support should his coalition defect,” said the executive director. Djayadi Hanan from the Indonesian Investigative Institute (LSI).

Meanwhile, entry into the PANs also underlines Jokowi’s often underestimated ability to keep his coalition of big tents intact while consolidating more power.

Many people saw him as a weak president at first. But over the years, Jokowi has been more strategic and astute in negotiations with political parties, said Arya Fernandes, political analyst at CSIS.

Nonetheless, some analysts say there is still a risk that Jokowi’s leadership will become less effective in the remaining three years of his second and final term.

We can expect Jokowi to move at a much slower pace when some parties currently in his coalition start. [to disengage] after 2022 as they prepare for their own presidential candidacy in 2024, LSI Djayadi said.

In addition, the political scientist Yohanes Sulaiman of the University Gen. Achmad Yani downplayed suggestions that Jokowi risked becoming a lame president like his predecessor, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. Yudhoyonos’ second term was rocked by legal and political controversies that rendered his presidency ineffective, such as the Bank Century bailout scandal and the arrests of several leaders of his Democratic Party for corruption.

Infighting was visible in Yudhoyonos ‘ruling coalition, with several pro-government factions openly undermining his interests in the legislature Yudhoyonos’ lack of determination and determination is what wasted his political capital and made him a lame duck. Jokowi, on the other hand, has stood firm even in the face of criticism, Yohanes said.

Analysts noted that the combination of the Covid-19 crisis and being a late-term president appears to have sharpened Jokowis’ focus, leading him to abandon many aspects of his broader social reform agenda and policies and focus instead on policy areas. the most important for him: the economy and development.

As he nears the end of his presidency, Jokowi appears to be putting his legacy on relocating the capital to East Kalimantan as the pinnacle of his infrastructure ambitions for Indonesia.

However, Firman Noor, director of the Center for Policy Research at the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI), noted that Jokowi’s lack of commitment to upholding or strengthening political and civil rights had led to the deterioration of democracy. Indonesian.

We are witnessing a more pronounced climate of fear in relation to [Yudhoyono] time. Back then, people could still protest BBM [fuel oil] grants without much fear. Now civil society has become more cautious in expressing its disapproval, Firman said.

The last term of presidents was also marked by a constant erosion of the authority and independence of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), an internationally recognized anti-corruption body and one of the few legacies of the reform movement that put an end to predatory politics and corruption in Indonesia, even transitory.

Jokowi’s reformist credentials have also been shaken by accusations of dynasticism for his support for his son and son-in-law’s mayoral candidacy in two major cities.

Djayadi noted, however, that Jokowi’s meteoric rise to power was unique in that he had no connection to the political elite or to the Indonesian military, which was key to his popularity.

People were projecting what they wanted on him and they were disappointed. He’s just an ordinary politician, he said.