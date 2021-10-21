True democracy cannot prevail without justice (PM)





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that as long as he is alive he will continue to fight for justice and the rule of law and without a strong campaign to uphold the law, true democracy and prosperity will not cannot come to the country.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing the closing session of the Rehmatul lil Alameen (PBUH) National Conference here on Tuesday. He stressed that the State of Medina delivered justice to the people and met their basic needs, that it was based on high moral standards and the rule of law. Our struggle is also for the rule of law and we are striving to make Pakistan a welfare state.

Prime Minister Imran said the nation destroyed by atomic bombs has stood up again and remarked: You cannot destroy morality by bombing, the nation is not poor without resources, it is poor without law nor justice, if you have moral standards, then democracy can be successful. Referring to England, he said that an influential person in the region was sent to jail for lying, but during the Panama case trial every day a new lie was told to bail out the accused.

First, it was the Qatari letter, then the Calibri police launched by the company in 2007 were backdated to 2006 to help an accused. He said there was a big difference between the justice system in England and Pakistan and added without moral authority justice could not be done. Everyone here knows that money is blatantly used in Senate elections, he noted. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that merit is predominant in the state of Medina, people occupy high positions thanks to merit because only the rule of law can bring intellectual revolution in society.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister said: I am especially grateful to Allah that we celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) with full religious devotion and respect. The Prime Minister also stressed that Islam was not spread by the sword but by an intellectual revolution and a change of mentality. He argued that history had shown that as long as Muslims adhered to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), success was their destiny and those who deviated were doomed, so the state of Medina became a model. Imran noted that the first principle of the state of Medina was high moral standards. Hazrat Mohammad (PSL) explained the difference between good and bad deeds. He said that the concept of the welfare state is also one of the important pillars of the state of Medina. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) laid the foundation for the world’s first welfare state and the state granted basic rights to the oppressed.

The Prime Minister said that there are nine million Pakistanis abroad and if 30 to 40,000 Pakistanis come to invest here, IMF help will not be necessary.

Imran Khan said he was in power for three years and was amazed at the number of blessings Allah has bestowed on Pakistan, but we have to find our way and this has been his and PTI’s effort over the years. Last 25 years. He said that the purpose of the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority is to inform the younger generation about the principles of the state of Medina, to make them aware of the beauty of the Holy Prophet (pbuh), at least we can point out the right and the wrong paths towards young people. They should know the life of their beloved Prophet (pbuh).

On this occasion, a five-minute feature film was also broadcast to inform Western countries why a Muslim loves Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) so deeply.

