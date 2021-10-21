John Sweeney assesses relationship between UK Prime Minister and newspaper baron Lord Lebedev, in light of Italian intelligence report on his father

The funny three-way friendship between Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Evgeny Lebedev, the man he made baron of Siberia, and Evgenys’ father, former KGB colonel Alexander Lebedev has once again been put highlighted by an Italian intelligence report, revealed today by the Italian newspaper The imprint.

The report, itself a summary based on undisclosed analysis, suggests Russian oligarch Alexander Lebedev may not have severed ties with the Russian secret state and raises new concerns about a further investigation by British authorities on the controversial friendship between the two Russians, the father a former spy, the son a press baron and the prime minister.

Boris Johnson as Mayor of London and Minister of Foreign Affairs attended several parties at Lebedevs Palazzo Terranova near Perugia in Italy, parties described in the report as notorious for their X-rated content. On two occasions, Johnson, in as Foreign Secretary, left his Metropolitan Police protection officers in Britain and this breach of protocol raises security concerns. What is worrying is that the all-round atmosphere of the parties could create an environment where others could capture kompromat sex on the then foreign minister.

The report was brought to light in a new book, Oligarchs, speak The imprint journalist Jacopo Iacoboni and Gianluca Paolucci, published today. Iacoboni has clashed with the Russian regime before, citing security concerns over a Russian military chemical warfare unit assisting the Italian region of Lombardy during the onset of its COVID crisis in April 2020. General Igor Konashenkov of the ministry Russian Defense team threatened the journalist:Whoever digs a pit will fall into it:he who digs a pit will fall into it.

His new book will earn him some friends at the Kremlin or at Number Ten Downing Street. Iacaboni asked Alexander Lebedev for an answer and did not get one. Signing time separately address the security concerns arising from the report to Number Ten, Evgeny, Baron of Siberia and Alexander Lebedev. We received no response.

The report was shared with senior Italian government officials and the Parliamentary Oversight Committee. It describes the career of Alexander Lebedev, his time as a Russian spy for the KGB in London from 1988 for four years. Strikingly, this casts doubt on Lebedev Senior’s complete break with the Russian Secret State. The unknown author of the report writes: His resignation from the KGB, which many considered not entirely clear, adding that Alexander Lebedev continued to participate in the annual KGB meetings in the Kremlin.

Also troubling to those who fear Boris Johnson poses a threat to the security of the Prime Minister’s Office is a second claim in the report that Alexander Lebedev’s name was linked to espionage and interference operations.

The report addresses the closeness between the former spy son, Evgeny, owner of the Standard Evening and the Independent, and the Prime Minister. He notes that Johnson appointed Evgeny Lebedev to the UK upper house in July 2020, but he mistakenly gives his title of Lord Moscow, the correct one being Baron Lebedev, of Hampton in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames and of Siberia in the Russian Federation or Baron Siberia for short.

Last year Signing time reported how initial concerns that Evgeny Lebedev might not be fit to become a member of the upper house of the UK parliament were quashed after Cabinet Office intervention.

The Italian intelligence report goes on to say:

Rumor has it that Evgeny and Boris Johnson’s friendship dates back to when Johnson was mayor of London. During this period, he is said to have met Alexander Lebedev at a few parties Evgeny hosted at Palazzo Terranova, located in Citt di Castello, Perugia, which made headlines for their X-rated content.

In 2019 Jim Cusick reported in open democracy this glamorous model Katie Price exhibited her breasts to the then foreign minister at a party at Palazzo Terranova in 2016. Two years later, Johnson was visibly hungover was photographed by other passengers at Perugia airport. The absence of the protection officers of the foreign ministers of the time was noted.

It is important to remember, first, that intelligence reports are meant to be secret and therefore may have a lower burden of proof than something written for the public domain. Second, the report itself is a summary of other work that has not emerged from the shadows. Third, minor errors such as the author’s mistaking the title of Baron of Siberia suggest a lack of attention to detail.

However, the silence of Number Ten and the Lebedevs is striking. The Russian secret state of Vladimir Putin used weapons of mass destruction, the radioactive poison Polonium 210 and the nerve agent Novichok, to kill British citizens. The idea that Lebedevs’ X rated parts could be used by others to capture sex Kompromat, a classic operation of the KGB and its successor agencies, is not so far-fetched as to be instantly postponed.

At the moment, however, the only person who can launch a full investigation into whether the Prime Minister poses a security risk is Boris Johnson and that prospect is extremely distant.

John Sweeney’s documentary for Line TV, All the men of the Kremlin, will be released in early 2022

