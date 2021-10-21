This Republican wants to launch “GOP 2.0” – without Donald Trump





“As Republicans we forgot to remind people why we are Republicans,” Duncan told WMUR on Tuesday.

Duncan’s vision for “GOP 2.0” is also to move the party beyond the current 2024 favorite for the party nod: former President Donald J. Trump.

Duncan told CNN earlier this year that Trump’s insistence on winning the election – both in Georgia and nationally – “turns him off,” adding, “It’s not American. That’s not what democracy is. But it’s the reality right now. ” An editorial for CNN published last month, Duncan wrote: “Trump did not lose because of voter fraud or his conservative policies. Biden sits in the White House today because voters grew weary of the behavior Trump’s erratic, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The next election cannot be a discussion of the past, unless we want to keep losing. Republican candidates cannot win general elections across the country if they put all their energy in the primary on one. litmus test around baseless electoral conspiracy theories. “

All of this activity from Duncan – with the trip to New Hampshire as the most telling clue – suggests he wants to run for the full Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Asked about this question directly by WMUR, Duncan responded as follows:

“I’m focused on healing and rebuilding the holiday right now. If you look at my daily to-do list of what I need to do in the 50 states and who I need to talk to, I definitely am consumed trying to heal and rebuild the party, and we’re going to be trying to figure out who’s the better leader. “

So, yes, he wants to run.

The larger question that Duncan’s positioning raises is: is there really an appetite within the GOP base for someone who wants to get beyond Trump and rejects conspiracy theories? the former president on the 2020 elections?

I have seen very little evidence that such a section of the base exists.

The point: Duncan will be one of the few Republican candidates over the next few years to try to suggest that Trump needs to be put in the rearview mirror ASAP. It is a perilous path to take in the current version of the GOP.

