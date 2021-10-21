Jokowi revises the composition of the G20 committee, the positions of Luhut and Mahfud Switch





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo modify the composition of the National Committee for the Administration of the Presidency G20 Indonesia in 2022. The change is indicated in Presidential Decree (Keppres) No.18 of 2021 which revises the previous rule, Presidential Decree No.12 of 2021. “That in order to optimize the implementation of the tasks of the National Organizing Committee for the Indonesian Presidency of the G20 in 2022, it is necessary to make adjustments in the composition of the National Organizing Committee for the Indonesian Presidency of the G20 in 2022.», Extract from the presidential decree, Thursday (10/21/2021). Read also: Participant in the G20 summit, Jokowi calls on the world to protect peace in Afghanistan The National Committee consists of a director, a president, a field agent, a daily coordinator and a secretariat. In the former presidential decree, the steering committee was President Joko Widodo, Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and the coordinating minister of human development and culture Muhadjir Effendy. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail In the new presidential decree, Luhut no longer performs the functions of director and has been replaced by the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam). Mahfud MD. Meanwhile, the post of president consists of three areas, namely the area sherpa track, finance track, and support for the organization of events. Field sherpa track still chaired by the coordinating minister of economic affairs Airlangga Hartarto. While the field finance track still headed by Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani. Read also: Jokowi: we must take advantage of the G20 summit to show our ability to manage the pandemic Then, in the area of ​​support for the organization of events, Mahfud was previously chaired, now replaced by Luhut. In addition, the post of manager is made up of four areas. Apart from the exchange of positions between Luhut and Mahfud, the positions in charge are the same as the initial composition.

