In an exclusive interview with Anadolu agency, Nigerian presidency spokesman Garba Shehu discusses various topics ranging from Turkish-Nigerian relations to Turkey’s engagement with the African continent.

Anadolu Agency: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Nigeria as well as Togo and Angola. How do you judge his trip to these countries? How would his official visits contribute to Turkish-African relations?

Shehu: It is often said that the best time to invest in Africa is now. Foreign investors did not move to the continent as quickly as expected, citing non-existent risks. Nevertheless, Africa is considered the most profitable region in the world. Turkey is making the right decision by engaging with Africa.

Q: Do you think Turkey’s approach to African countries is different from that of the West? If so, in what ways?

Shehu: Turkey and Nigeria have a lot in common. As early as 1996, the Nigeria-Turkey Joint Economic Commission was launched during the visit of the former Turkish Prime Minister, HE Dr Necmettin Erbakan to Abuja. The two countries have since held four sessions in each other’s capital. Without the Pandemic, the 5th would have happened. The effective commitment of the two States in this area alone testifies to the strength of the relationship as well as the seriousness of the commitment binding the two States.

Q: What is the agenda for Turkish-Nigerian relations; in the fields of commerce, culture and especially defense?

Shehu: There are many important issues for both countries being discussed during the two-day visit.

There are, for example, around twenty bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding, memoranda of understanding that can eventually be concluded and signed, covering broad topics such as avoidance of double taxation and prevention of double taxation. tax evasion in matters of income tax, education, cultural agreement, trade, promotion and protection of investments, immigration and customs, military cooperation among many others.

Q: How do you see Turkish-Nigerian relations in the future? What are the advantages of this friendship as well as the challenges?

Shehu: Nigeria and Turkey have maintained diplomatic relations since independence, with Turkey having a resident ambassador in Lagos since 1962. Political relations between Nigeria and Turkey have been cordial. Our Embassy in Ankara facilitated several high-level visits by incumbent and former presidents of Nigeria, vice-presidents and former sitting governors, heads of parliament, royal fathers as well as promotional activities trade and investment.

Turkey and Nigeria, being actively involved in organizing the D-8, the OIC and others have a win-win relationship given the immense economic potentials capable of transforming the two states. The only way to get from here is forward.

Q: What do you think of Turkey’s sale of drones to African countries as part of the fight against terrorism?

Shehu: It depends on which Turkish state owns the technology. Nigeria welcomes all partnerships that can help eradicate terrorism from our land and neighboring states.

Q: From your point of view, what is the meaning of Turkey’s investment in Africa?

Shehu: The strong trade relations between Nigeria in particular and Turkey in particular in the fields of oil and gas and liquefied natural gas, LNG are encouraging and we are pleased that the trade relations between our two states have continued to increase. . There is a strong interest in the Turkish private sector in Nigeria and, naturally, a similar desire on the part of the Turkish private sector for increased business engagement and investment in Nigeria. We see huge opportunities in the development of small and medium enterprises as well as public-private partnerships (PPP).

Q: How do you rate the activities of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Maarif Foundation in your country?

Shehu: TIKA has left an eternal mark on the affairs of Nigeria and more is expected of them. We are pleased that the Turkish First Lady, Her Excellency Ms. Emine Erdogan, commands a renovated public secondary school in Turkey, Wuse, while HE President Erdogan commands the Turkish Cultural Center in the federal capital, Abuja.

Q: Over the past decade, many African students have been educated in Turkey through the Trkiye scholarships and returned to their own countries. How do you think this contributes to Turkish-African relations?

Shehu: Nigeria fully appreciates the efforts of the Turkish government to boost the Nigerian education sector through scholarships for Nigerian students at both undergraduate and postgraduate level. Today we have a growing number of Turkish alumni who are contributing to the development of the nation in various sectors of the economy.

Nigeria is ready to welcome investments in this sector by the Maarif and other Turkish investors.

Q: How is President Erdogans’ visit perceived by the public in your country?

Shehu: There is a lot of admiration in the country for President Erdogan who is seen as a champion of advancing the interests of middle income and less developed countries. Turkey’s actions under his leadership through security cooperation and military support received to counter the Boko Haram threat and insurgency in the northeast were much appreciated.

Q: Finally, you know that Turkey is fighting with the terrorist organization FETO in many areas. Considering the activities of the terrorist organization FETO in Africa, how do you think countries could improve cooperation with Turkey on this issue? During President Erdogans’ visit to Nigeria in 2016, leaders agreed on further and solid cooperation on this issue. What steps have been taken so far?

Shehu: Nigeria respects the sovereignty of nations and as a policy does not allow the use of its territory and state institutions for the subversion of other states. This is even truer for friendly states like the Republic of Turkey, whose leader shares a great deal of respect, camaraderie and friendship with our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.

During the visit to Turkey in 2016, President Buhari gave strong assurances that Nigeria will stand by Turkey’s side and will not allow anyone using our territory to do anything that undermines Turkey as a nation. friend. This position remains the same and will not change.