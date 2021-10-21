China removes Caixin from official media list after angering Beijing

(Bloomberg) – China has excluded Caixin Media from an official list of repostable media, a move that curbs the influence of one of the country’s most liberal news sources.

The Chinese Cyberspace Administration has announced an approved list of some 1,300 national media outlets, social media accounts and government agencies, banning Internet information providers from using anything else.

Outlets have been removed because they no longer qualify, perform poorly, or lack influence, said the internet watchdog, which updated the list from 2016 and included apps mobile and Weibo and WeChat social media accounts operated by official media sources for the first time.

The ouster of Caixin – a financial news agency that has reported on official corruption, pollution issues and public anger against the government – means its articles cannot appear on internet platforms such as Sina .com which are popular ways for the Chinese public to consume news.

Caixin did not respond to requests for comment.

How an online scandal put Jack Mas Media World in the spotlight

China maintains a white stranglehold on its media landscape and blocks many foreign news outlets, including the New York Times, British Broadcasting Corp. and Bloomberg News from the Internet of the country. Print media in the world’s second-largest economy are dominated by state-run giants, such as the People’s Daily, the spokesperson for the Communist Party.

This shows that media, premium or otherwise, will need to stay with the government to continue to enjoy privileges, said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. No outlet is above the party.

Caixin occupies an unusual place among mainstream Chinese media as it receives private funding, said a longtime media fan in the country who is familiar with the company and asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. . The main danger he currently faces is that some advertisers may see the government’s latest move as a signal of the company’s position and reduce their support, the person said.

Caixin is one of the few news outlets in China to criticize government officials for perceived shortcomings. In 2016, he took the unprecedented step of reporting how one of his own articles was deleted by the Cyberspace Administration of China, exposing a practice the government has sought to keep out of public view.

Hu Shuli, founder of Caixins, told the New York Times in 2005, while running another news organization, that she would push the boundaries of what was possible in Chinese journalism, but not cross them.

One of Hus’s editors in Caixin, Xu Xiao, was briefly detained by police in 2014 on suspicion of endangering national security, as President Xi Jinping intensified the crackdown on civil society, also resulting in the arrest of human rights lawyers and the closure of non-governmental organizations. Xu had been involved in establishing libraries in rural areas.

As Beijing tightens its grip on the country’s media, nationalist voices are growing louder. The Global Times has carved out a bigger role for itself, especially as Xi has pushed his country to take on a bigger role on the international stage.

Hu Xijin, editor of the nationalist tabloid, is known for writing bombastic editorials criticizing the United States and its society. He recently called on Washington to reveal the location of US troops in Taiwan, tweeting: See if the PLA will launch a targeted airstrike to eliminate these US invaders!

Earlier this month, China proposed to ban private capital from collecting and distributing information, a move that would weaken its influence over state media. Private investment in the creation and operation of media, including agencies, newspaper publishers and broadcasters, would also be prohibited.

Bloomberg News reported in March that Beijing wanted Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. sells some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post. Alibaba and its co-founder Jack Ma have quietly built up a large portfolio of media assets over the years, spanning online outlets, newspapers, TV production companies, social media, and advertising assets.

(Updates with comments from the sixth paragraph.)

